Jesus in Philadelphia
With the Philadelphia skyline behind him, Michael Grant, 28, known as 'Philly Jesus,' looks towards the afternoon sun on December 18, 2014. Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, Grant has dressed as Jesus Christ, and walked the streets of...more
Leah DeTommaso, 19, Alisyn Davidson, 19, and Taylor Moran, 18, ask to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus'. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A man puts change into a parking meter as 'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' lifts a fallen Christmas decoration in the courtyard of Philadelphia City Hall. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' exits Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' adjusts his attire at a restaurant restroom in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles through this blighted area of North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Rothman Ice Rink skate guard Ronnie Matthews, 24, laces up ice skates for a praying 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Using his walking staff as a makeshift hockey stick, 'Philly Jesus' skates at Rothman Ice Rink in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
(L-R) Christine Tyson and JoAnne Gilley pray with 'Philly Jesus' inside Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Upon reaching LOVE Park in Center City, 'Philly Jesus' lifts the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' greets Santa Claus at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
After checking his social media accounts, Michael Grant, 28, 'Philly Jesus' departs an Apple Store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
As a pedestrian looks on, 'Philly Jesus' hands a supporter his iPhone and headphones after saying goodbye to a friend, while holding a 12 foot cross which he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a...more
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait in front of a store window featuring crucifixes with the 12 foot cross he carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday...more
A police officer asked to take a photograph with 'Philly Jesus' inside Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' greets a pedestrian wearing a ring with a cross in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' carries a 12 foot cross 8 miles past a mural depicting Noah's Ark in North Philadelphia towards LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
While visitors pose for photographs with a Santa Claus dinosaur, 'Philly Jesus' walks through the Christmas Village in LOVE Park towards the nativity scene after carrying this 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City....more
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait at Macy's department store in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' clutches the 12 foot cross he had carried 8 miles through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters (L-R) Jason Krieck, 38, Ryan Bolli, 42, and Nando Fuselli, 38, assist 'Philly Jesus' in lashing the 12 foot cross to a truck following his 8 miles cross walk through North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk....more
Supporter Jason Krieck, 38, gives 'Philly Jesus' a ride home after he had carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles from North Philadelphia to Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark...more
'Philly Jesus' walks the center city streets in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' prays with a beggar in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' poses for a portrait beside a sculpture of Santa Claus in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Michael Hartley, 21, visiting from England, listens to counsel by 'Philly Jesus' in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Jayden Hensley, 39, (L) prays with 'Philly Jesus' before he carried a 12 foot cross 8 miles through North Philadelphia to LOVE Park in Center City as part of a Christmas walk to spread the true message of the holiday in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark...more
'Philly Jesus' helps a homeless man to his feet in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
'Philly Jesus' waits at a traffic light while walking on the Parkway in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the year: Ukraine
Top pictures from Ukraine this past year.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Pictures of the year: Gaza
Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.