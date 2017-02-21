Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 21, 2017 | 2:05pm EST

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

A row of more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones is seen after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Local and national media report on more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

A visitor checks on her families plot after more than 170 Jewish headstones were toppled after a weekend vandalism attack on Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled headstones. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

People view toppled Jewish headstones after a weekend vandalism attack. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

A row of more than 170 toppled Jewish headstones. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War Two.

Feb 17 2017
Two Islamic State militants captured in Kirkuk, Iraq, one of whom claimed he raped hundreds of women and killed hundreds more, now spend their days in tiny jail...

Feb 17 2017
Heavy rains bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.

Feb 17 2017
Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 16 2017

