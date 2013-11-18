JFK's death car
The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. Friday, November 22, 2013, will mark the 50th...more
The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. Friday, November 22, 2013, will mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy. Picture taken November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The back seat of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The back seat of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A visitor looks at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A visitor looks at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Students on a field trip look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott more
Students on a field trip look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The handle bar for Secret Service Agents to grip is displayed on the back of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua...more
The handle bar for Secret Service Agents to grip is displayed on the back of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display inside The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The dashboard of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The dashboard of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Visitors look at the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, at a display at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The exterior of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The exterior of the 1961 Lincoln Continental presidential limousine in which former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, is displayed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Dubai Airshow
Highlights from the Dubai Airshow as Airbus and Boeing show off their planes.
Typhoon aftermath from above
The devastation of Typhoon Haiyan as seen from above.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ashura festival
During Ashura, Shi'ite Muslims commemorate the slaying of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein in Kerbala in 680 AD.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.