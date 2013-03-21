Jimmy Fallon to replace Leno
Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Late night talk show hosts Jay Leno (L) and Jimmy Fallon pose backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Jay Leno joke around backstage at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenters Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Jimmy Fallon wrestle at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon presents the Never Say Never award at the Inaugural National Football League Honors at Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (L) and Executive Producer Don Mischer roll out the red carpet for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative....more
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon (L) in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House/Handout
President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama smiles next to Jimmy Fallon at an interview during a televised taping of the "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" show at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jimmy Fallon performs during the "12-12-12" benefit concert for victims of Superstorm Sandy at Madison Square Garden in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jimmy Fallon (R) performs 'Born to Run' with American Idol's Randy Jackson at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California August 29, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Beyonce (L) accepts the video of the year award for "Single Ladies" from Jimmy Fallon (C) and Andy Samberg (R) at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jimmy Fallon kisses his wife Nancy Juvonen as they await the semi-final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Cameron Diaz and Jimmy Fallon laugh heartily as they act as presenters on stage at the 18th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles April 2, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jimmy Fallon hugs Eva Longoria as they arrive for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala, "The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion" in New York, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jimmy Fallon greets fans as he arrives at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the premiere of "Arthur and the Invisibles" in New York January 7, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Next Slideshows
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
GLAAD Media Awards
A look at the stars and celebrities attending the 24th Annual Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation Media Awards in New York.
Lindsay Lohan's legal woes
A look at Lindsay Lohan during her various court appearances and brushes with the law.
Profile: Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne said he was fine and thanked fans for their concern after a reported seizure that led TMZ.com to claim he was in a medically induced coma and near...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.