Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 16, 2013 | 6:40pm EST

Jingle Ball concert in New York

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 15
<p>Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Actress Lindsay Lohan introduces singer Miley Cyrus during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 15
<p>Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Robin Thicke performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer R Kelly performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 15
<p>Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Hayley Williams performs with the band Paramore during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 15
<p>Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Actress Katie Holmes introduces an act during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 15
<p>Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Fans cheer as they listen to performances during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 15
<p>Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Pitbull performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 15
<p>Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Austin Mahone performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
12 / 15
<p>Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Bassist Pete Wentz performs with guitarist Joe Trohman (L) and Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 15
<p>Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Enrique Iglesias performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)</p>

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Monday, December 16, 2013

Singer Selena Gomez performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
American Country Awards

American Country Awards

Next Slideshows

American Country Awards

American Country Awards

Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.

Dec 10 2013
Pictures of the Year: Fashion

Pictures of the Year: Fashion

Our top fashion images of the year.

Dec 10 2013
Most overpaid actors

Most overpaid actors

The five most overpaid actors in Hollywood, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.

Dec 09 2013
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos of the year.

Dec 09 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast