Pictures | Mon Dec 8, 2014 | 11:20am EST

Jingle Ball in Los Angeles

Singers Ariana Grande and Jessie J perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Taylor Swift performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Nick Jonas performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Sam Smith performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Jessie J performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Meghan Trainor performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Ed Sheeran performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Pharrell Williams performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Ariana Grande and Big Sean perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Rita Ora performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Demi Lovato performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Taylor Swift performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
Gwen Stefani performs with Pharrell Williams (not pictured) during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
