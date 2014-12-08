Jingle Ball in Los Angeles
Singers Ariana Grande and Jessie J perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Taylor Swift performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Nick Jonas performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Sam Smith performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Jessie J performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Meghan Trainor performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Ed Sheeran performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Pharrell Williams performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Ariana Grande and Big Sean perform during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Rita Ora performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Demi Lovato performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Gwen Stefani performs with Pharrell Williams (not pictured) during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California December 5, 2014.
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.