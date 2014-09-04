Joan Rivers: 1933 - 2014
Joan Rivers at the premiere of the documentary "Joan Rivers - A Piece Of Work" during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joan Rivers and daughter Melissa leave following a Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joan Rivers arrives before a presentation of the Badgley Mischka Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joan Rivers makes a face as she arrives on the red carpet for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joan Rivers poses for photographers as she presents "Comedy Roast with Joan Rivers" at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Bill Maher poses with Melissa and Joan Rivers as the trio arrive at an after-party following the Golden Globe awards in Los Angeles, January 16, 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joan Rivers arrives for the premiere of the documentary "Joan Rivers - A Piece Of Work" during the 2010 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa, fashion commentators for E! Entertainment television, at an awards show in Los Angeles, September of 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Melissa Rivers, host Joan Rivers and co-host Kelly Osbourne attend the E! panel for the television show "Fashion Police" during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Pasadena, April 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joan Rivers and Sarah Silverman speak on stage at the 16th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Hollywood, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joan Rivers and Melissa Rivers attend the Elie Tahari Fall/Winter 2011 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joan Rivers poses for photographers as she presents "Comedy Roast with Joan Rivers" at the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, southeastern France, October 6, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Joan Rivers talks to reporters as she arrives for a gala honoring the late stand-up comedian George Carlin, the 11th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recipient, at the Kennedy Center in Washington, November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Molly Riley
Joan Rivers poses for photographers as she arrives for the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Gala in Washington, November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Joan Rivers sticks out her tongue as she arrives for the British Academy Television Awards at the Palladium theatre in London, May 20, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Joan Rivers gestures after she kissed the red carpet as her daughter Melissa Rivers looks on after they arrived to the ShubertTheatre, site of the 53rd annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, November 4,2001. REUTERS/FredProuser
Joan Rivers arrives for the opening performance of playwright David Hare's "The Vertical Hour", starring Julianne Moore and Bill Nighy, in New York, November 30, 2006. REUTERS/Chip East
Joan Rivers and Robin Williams speak to each other backstage after a charity performance at the Wimbledon Theatre, in London, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa Rivers arrive at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joan Rivers holds onto her hat outside St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, southern England, after the Service of Prayer and Dedication following the marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, April 9, 2005. REUTERS/Darren...more
Joan Rivers arrives for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Joan Rivers poses as she arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
