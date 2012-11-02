Jobless migrants return home
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso walks through downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. Del Paso is a cameraman who left Spain for Uruguay this month after being jobless for over two years and being forced to move back into his mother's house in the small...more
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso walks through downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. Del Paso is a cameraman who left Spain for Uruguay this month after being jobless for over two years and being forced to move back into his mother's house in the small northern town of Palencia. When a hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, offered him a job as caretaker over the summer months, the 34-year-old bought a one-way ticket and packed his bags. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso packs his rucksack at the house where he is staying in downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. After joining the euro in 1999, Spain's economic boom made it the land of opportunity for millions of Latin American migrant...more
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso packs his rucksack at the house where he is staying in downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. After joining the euro in 1999, Spain's economic boom made it the land of opportunity for millions of Latin American migrant workers. But since the decade-long boom turned to bust roughly four years ago, many of those immigrants have returned, joined by a growing number of disillusioned Spaniards who hope that Latin America, with its developing economies and low cost of living, has more to offer. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso looks at a picture of his family members at the house where he is staying in downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso looks at a picture of his family members at the house where he is staying in downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso sits in a bus in Madrid October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso sits in a bus in Madrid October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso goes down the stairs as he leaves for the airport in downtown Madrid October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso goes down the stairs as he leaves for the airport in downtown Madrid October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso waits for a taxi as he leaves for the airport in downtown Madrid October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso waits for a taxi as he leaves for the airport in downtown Madrid October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso smiles as he receives a handmade wallet from his girlfriend Marta Perez while going to Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso smiles as he receives a handmade wallet from his girlfriend Marta Perez while going to Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez sit outside Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez sit outside Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez look at information screens at the Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez look at information screens at the Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez go up the stairs at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez go up the stairs at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso looks at his boarding pass at the Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso looks at his boarding pass at the Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez embrace and say their goodbyes at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso (L) and his girlfriend Marta Perez embrace and say their goodbyes at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso walks to the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso walks to the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marta Perez, girlfriend of Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso, cries at the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Marta Perez, girlfriend of Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso, cries at the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso waves to his girlfriend Marta Perez at the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso waves to his girlfriend Marta Perez at the boarding security control at Madrid's Barajas airport October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso arrives at Montevideo's Carrasco airport October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso arrives at Montevideo's Carrasco airport October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving in the country October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving in the country October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving in the country October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso walks in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving in the country October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso poses after finding accommodation in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso poses after finding accommodation in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso rests after finding accommodation in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso rests after finding accommodation in downtown Montevideo shortly after arriving October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso poses in front of a hotel while looking for accommodation shortly after arriving in Montevideo October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Spanish migrant Olmo Del Paso poses in front of a hotel while looking for accommodation shortly after arriving in Montevideo October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Next Slideshows
Looking for work
The frontlines of the unemployment crisis.
Hurricane Sandy
The aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.
All Saints Day
Catholics around the world mark All Saints Day.
Journey to Mecca
The annual haj pilgrimage ends.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.