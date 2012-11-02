Jobless migrants return home

Spanish migrant Olmo del Paso packs his rucksack at the house where he is staying in downtown Madrid October 22, 2012. After joining the euro in 1999, Spain's economic boom made it the land of opportunity for millions of Latin American migrant workers. But since the decade-long boom turned to bust roughly four years ago, many of those immigrants have returned, joined by a growing number of disillusioned Spaniards who hope that Latin America, with its developing economies and low cost of living, has more to offer. REUTERS/Andrea Comas