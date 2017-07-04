Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017 | 3:00pm EDT

Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest, again

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Joey Chestnut is carried to the stage before competing in and winning Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Confetti falls as Joey Chestnut (C) wins Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Sonya Thomas competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People compete in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Miki Sudo enters the arena before competing in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Attendees gather before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Kathy Schultz of New York City attends the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Attendees use a banner to shield themselves from a passing rain shower before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Hot dogs are displayed for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest during the weigh-in ceremony in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
