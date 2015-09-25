John Boehner quits Congress
Speaker of the House John Boehner looks up during the playing of the national anthem at the unveiling ceremony of a bust of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) wipes away tear as he listens to Pope Francis with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (C) from the Speaker's Balcony after concluding his address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in...more
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) gestures during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio (R) meets Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives to deliver his speech to a joint meeting of Congress in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Clark//Pool
Speaker of the House John Boehner (C) presents golf legend Jack Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition of his many contributions to the game of golf and his service to the community and the nation, during a ceremony in the U.S....more
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (L) and President Barack Obama depart after a St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) takes the gavel from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Speaker of the House John Boehner watches as President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting of Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Incoming House Speaker John Boehner (R) becomes emotional and cries as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) introduces him to take over the gavel and the podium after Boehner was elected speaker on the opening day of the 112th United States...more
House Majority Leader John Boehner, permanent chairman of the Republican National Convention, talks with the media before gaveling in the opening session in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House John Boehner escorts the Dalai Lama following a meeting with members of Congress in the Capitol in Washington July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) pauses before he addresses reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Minority leader John Boehner (L)(R-OH) wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during in the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...more
President George W. Bush (L) delivers comments on a meeting with the House Republican leadership as Minority leader John Boehner (R-OH) looks on at the White House in Washington May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Representative John Boehner (R-OH) brings the second session to order at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
