John Boehner quits Congress

Speaker of the House John Boehner (C) presents golf legend Jack Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition of his many contributions to the game of golf and his service to the community and the nation, during a ceremony in the U.S....more

Speaker of the House John Boehner (C) presents golf legend Jack Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition of his many contributions to the game of golf and his service to the community and the nation, during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close