Pictures | Fri Sep 25, 2015 | 11:30am EDT

John Boehner quits Congress

Speaker of the House John Boehner looks up during the playing of the national anthem at the unveiling ceremony of a bust of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaker of the House John Boehner looks up during the playing of the national anthem at the unveiling ceremony of a bust of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Speaker of the House John Boehner looks up during the playing of the national anthem at the unveiling ceremony of a bust of former Czech President Vaclav Havel in the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) wipes away tear as he listens to Pope Francis with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (C) from the Speaker's Balcony after concluding his address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) wipes away tear as he listens to Pope Francis with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (C) from the Speaker's Balcony after concluding his address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) wipes away tear as he listens to Pope Francis with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (C) from the Speaker's Balcony after concluding his address before a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) gestures during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) gestures during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2015
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) gestures during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio (R) meets Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives to deliver his speech to a joint meeting of Congress in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Clark//Pool

Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio (R) meets Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives to deliver his speech to a joint meeting of Congress in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Clark//Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio (R) meets Pope Francis in the U.S. Capitol building as the Pope arrives to deliver his speech to a joint meeting of Congress in Washington DC September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Clark//Pool
Speaker of the House John Boehner (C) presents golf legend Jack Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition of his many contributions to the game of golf and his service to the community and the nation, during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaker of the House John Boehner (C) presents golf legend Jack Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition of his many contributions to the game of golf and his service to the community and the nation, during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Speaker of the House John Boehner (C) presents golf legend Jack Nicklaus with the Congressional Gold Medal, in recognition of his many contributions to the game of golf and his service to the community and the nation, during a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (L) and President Barack Obama depart after a St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (L) and President Barack Obama depart after a St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (L) and President Barack Obama depart after a St. Patrick's Day luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) takes the gavel from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) takes the gavel from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 06, 2015
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) takes the gavel from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) after being re-elected speaker on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Speaker of the House John Boehner watches as President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting of Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Speaker of the House John Boehner watches as President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting of Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Speaker of the House John Boehner watches as President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting of Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Incoming House Speaker John Boehner (R) becomes emotional and cries as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) introduces him to take over the gavel and the podium after Boehner was elected speaker on the opening day of the 112th United States Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Incoming House Speaker John Boehner (R) becomes emotional and cries as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) introduces him to take over the gavel and the podium after Boehner was elected speaker on the opening day of the 112th United States Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 05, 2011
Incoming House Speaker John Boehner (R) becomes emotional and cries as outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) introduces him to take over the gavel and the podium after Boehner was elected speaker on the opening day of the 112th United States Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
House Majority Leader John Boehner, permanent chairman of the Republican National Convention, talks with the media before gaveling in the opening session in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

House Majority Leader John Boehner, permanent chairman of the Republican National Convention, talks with the media before gaveling in the opening session in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2012
House Majority Leader John Boehner, permanent chairman of the Republican National Convention, talks with the media before gaveling in the opening session in Tampa, Florida August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, March 06, 2012
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R) listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Speaker of the House John Boehner escorts the Dalai Lama following a meeting with members of Congress in the Capitol in Washington July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Speaker of the House John Boehner escorts the Dalai Lama following a meeting with members of Congress in the Capitol in Washington July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2011
Speaker of the House John Boehner escorts the Dalai Lama following a meeting with members of Congress in the Capitol in Washington July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) pauses before he addresses reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) pauses before he addresses reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 25, 2011
House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) pauses before he addresses reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
House Minority leader John Boehner (L)(R-OH) wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during in the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

House Minority leader John Boehner (L)(R-OH) wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during in the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2007
House Minority leader John Boehner (L)(R-OH) wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during in the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President George W. Bush (L) delivers comments on a meeting with the House Republican leadership as Minority leader John Boehner (R-OH) looks on at the White House in Washington May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

President George W. Bush (L) delivers comments on a meeting with the House Republican leadership as Minority leader John Boehner (R-OH) looks on at the White House in Washington May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, May 07, 2008
President George W. Bush (L) delivers comments on a meeting with the House Republican leadership as Minority leader John Boehner (R-OH) looks on at the White House in Washington May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Representative John Boehner (R-OH) brings the second session to order at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Representative John Boehner (R-OH) brings the second session to order at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2008
Representative John Boehner (R-OH) brings the second session to order at the 2008 Republican National Convention in St Paul, Minnesota, September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis in NYC

Pope Francis begins his visit to New York City.

Sep 25 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 24 2015
Crowds for Francis

Crowds for Francis

Thousands wait to catch a glimpse of the Pope.

Sep 24 2015
Midnight migrants

Midnight migrants

Scenes from the migrant journey after dark.

Sep 24 2015

