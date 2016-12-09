Edition:
John Glenn: 1921 - 2016

Astronaut John H. Glenn, Jr., in his Mercury flight suit. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

John Glenn looks into a globe, technically the "Celestial Training Device" at the Aeromedical Laboratory at Cape Canaveral. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

John Glenn waves to the cheering crowd as he rides in an open car with his wife Annie during a ticker tape parade down New York's "Canyon of Heroes" in 1998. REUTERS/Mike Segar

John Glenn, pilot of the Mercury Atlas 6 spaceflight, poses with the Mercury "Friendship 7" spacecraft during preflight activities at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Courtesy NASA

John Glenn as he enters the Mercury spacecraft Friendship 7 prior to launch on February 20, 1962. Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth in this spacecraft. REUTERS/File

John Glenn during the Mercury-Atlas 6 spaceflight becoming the first American to orbit Earth, February 20, 1962. REUTERS/NASA

President John F. Kennedy, John Glenn and General Leighton I. Davis ride together during a parade three days after Glenn's historic first U.S. orbital spacefight, in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Courtesy NASA

President John F. Kennedy and astronaut Lieutenant Colonel John Glenn look inside the space capsule Friendship 7 following the presentation ceremony of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal to Glenn in Cape Canaveral, February 23, 1962. The Friendship 7 carried Glenn in orbit around the earth three times. REUTERS/Cecil Stoughton/The White House/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library

The original seven Mercury astronaut pose at NASA Langley Research Center. Glenn was the last surviving member of the original seven "Right Stuff" Mercury astronauts. Back row from left, are: Alan Shepard, Virgil "Gus" Grissom and L. Gordon Cooper; front row, Walter Schirra, Donald "Deke" Slayton, John Glenn and Scott Carpenter. REUTERS/NASA

President Obama awards a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom to John Glenn. Even before his Mercury flight, Glenn qualified for hero status, earning six Distinguished Flying Crosses and flying more than 150 missions in World War Two and the Korean War. After Korea, Glenn became a test pilot, setting a transcontinental speed record from Los Angeles to New York in 1957. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

John Glenn, gestures during a news conference at the Italian headquarters of the European Space Agency, 1999. Glenn's experiences as a pioneer astronaut were chronicled in the book and movie "The Right Stuff," along with the other Mercury pilots. The book's author, Tom Wolfe, called Glenn "the last true national hero America has ever had." REUTERS/Paolo Cocco

John Glenn shows the interior of his Friendship 7 Mercury spacecraft to wife Annie at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. The capsule is one of the museum's most popular attractions. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

John Glenn waves to the crowd at the National Air and Space Museum's Udvar-Hazy Center for the arrival of space shuttle Discovery (back) while former shuttle commanders applaud, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

John Glenn propels down the side of a space shuttle mockup during a training exercise at NASA's Johnson Space Center. REUTERS/File

Mission Specialist John Glenn uses the telephone to speak with his wife prior to entering the shuttle Discovery at pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center during a mock countdown. REUTERS/File

John Glenn is strapped into a centrifuge at Brooks Air Force Base in Texas. REUTERS/File

John Glenn is assisted in the White Room as he entered the space shuttle Discovery prior to launch at pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. REUTERS/File

John Glenn gestures to technicians as they adjust his suit prior to boarding the space shuttle Discovery at the Kennedy Space Center. REUTERS/File

The crew of the space shuttle Discovery walks from their crew quarters as they depart for the launching pad October 29 at the Kennedy Space Center. REUTERS/File

STS-95 Payload Specialist John Glenn positions himself to take photos from the Space Shuttle Discovery's aft flight deck windows on Flight Day 3, October 31, 1998. REUTERS/NASA

John Glenn tosses out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees in Cleveland, Ohio August 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

John Glenn tours the flight deck of the shuttle Columbia at Kennedy Space Center, 1998. REUTERS/NASA

John Glenn talks live with the crew of the International Space Station as they kick off the agency's two-day Future Forum at The Ohio State University in Columbus, February 2012. It was part of a celebration of the 50-year anniversary of Glenn's famous orbit around earth in 1962. REUTERS/Mike Munden

John Glenn speaks with reporters, with his Daughter Lyn Glenn, during the christening ceremony for the USNS John Glenn at the General Dynamics NASSCO Shipyard in San Diego, February 2014. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

John Glenn gives the thumbs up sign from the cockpit of his T-38 jet aircraft as he arrives at the Kennedy Space Center to blast off aboard the shuttle Discovery, becoming the oldest person ever to go into space. REUTERS/File

John Glenn gives a thumbs up to onlookers at a parade in Cocoa Beach to honor the astronauts of STS 95. The seven astronauts rode atop white Chevrolet Corvettes as a few thousand spectators cheered them on. REUTERS/File

