John Hurt: 1940 - 2017
John Hurt attends a news conference for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting...more
John Hurt poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning...more
John Hurt poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2015. The BBC, citing the actor's agent, said Hurt had died. Further details of the...more
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex stands with a Dalek and John Hurt during a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, at Buckingham Palace in London November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool
John Hurt arrives for a gala screening of '20,000 Days on Earth' at the Barbican in London September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
John Hurt and his wife Anwen Rees Meyers pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present "Owning Mahowny" at the 53rd Berlinale international film festival in Berlin February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
John Hurt smiles as he receives a cane from actor and director Billy Bob Thornton (R) after the news conference to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris...more
John Hurt films a scene for "New York, I Love You" in New York April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Hurt arrives for a memorial service for actor and director Richard Attenborough at Westminster Abbey in London March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
(L-R) Cast members John Hurt, Slimane Dazi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in...more
Charlotte Gainsbourg and John Hurt attend a news conference for the film "Melancholia", by director Lars Von Trier, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Natalie Portman and John Hurt pose during a photocall to present their film 'V For Vendetta' running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
John Hurt gestures as he poses during a photocall for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Next Slideshows
Miss Universe in Manila
More than 86 women from all over the world gather in Manila to compete in the Miss Universe beauty contest that will culminate in a coronation in the...
Mary Tyler Moore: 1936 - 2017
The television actress best known for her portrayals as a perky housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"...
Paris Haute Couture
Latest designs from the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 fashion shows in Paris.
Oscar nominations
The nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.