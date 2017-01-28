Edition:
John Hurt: 1940 - 2017

John Hurt attends a news conference for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
John Hurt poses during a photocall to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
John Hurt poses with his award after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain July 17, 2015. The BBC, citing the actor's agent, said Hurt had died. Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex stands with a Dalek and John Hurt during a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, at Buckingham Palace in London November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/pool

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
John Hurt arrives for a gala screening of '20,000 Days on Earth' at the Barbican in London September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
John Hurt and his wife Anwen Rees Meyers pose for photographers as they arrive on the "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" red carpet at the 68th Venice Film Festival September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2011
John Hurt is seen during a news conference to present "Owning Mahowny" at the 53rd Berlinale international film festival in Berlin February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
John Hurt smiles as he receives a cane from actor and director Billy Bob Thornton (R) after the news conference to promote the movie "Jayne Mansfield's Car" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2012
John Hurt films a scene for "New York, I Love You" in New York April 10, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 10, 2008
John Hurt arrives for a memorial service for actor and director Richard Attenborough at Westminster Abbey in London March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
(L-R) Cast members John Hurt, Slimane Dazi, Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston and director Jim Jarmusch pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" in competition during the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
Charlotte Gainsbourg and John Hurt attend a news conference for the film "Melancholia", by director Lars Von Trier, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2011
Natalie Portman and John Hurt pose during a photocall to present their film 'V For Vendetta' running out of competition at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 13, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
John Hurt gestures as he poses during a photocall for the film "Only Lovers Left Alive" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2013
