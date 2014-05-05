Edition:
John Kerry playing soccer

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refuelling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, enroute to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry heads a soccer ball made in Afghanistan as he meets with Afghan women entrepreneurs at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Secretary of State John Kerry heads a soccer ball made in Afghanistan as he meets with Afghan women entrepreneurs at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry kicks a soccer ball during a visit to a youth soccer clinic in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, October 15, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball during a visit to a youth soccer clinic in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, October 15, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball with young players from the Denver Power Soccer Academy team, who greeted him on the tarmac during a campaign stop in Denver, Colorado, September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball with young players from the Denver Power Soccer Academy team, who greeted him on the tarmac in Denver, Colorado, September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

