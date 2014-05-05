John Kerry playing soccer
Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refuelling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, enroute to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refuelling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, enroute to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Secretary of State John Kerry dribbles a soccer ball on the tarmac at the airport in Aqaba, during a refueling stop, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry participates in an impromptu game of soccer with staff as he waits for his plane to refuel between Islamabad and London, at Vienna Airport, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry heads a soccer ball made in Afghanistan as he meets with Afghan women entrepreneurs at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry heads a soccer ball made in Afghanistan as he meets with Afghan women entrepreneurs at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry heads a soccer ball made in Afghanistan as he meets with Afghan women entrepreneurs at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry heads a soccer ball made in Afghanistan as he meets with Afghan women entrepreneurs at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry kicks a soccer ball during a visit to a youth soccer clinic in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, October 15, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry kicks a soccer ball during a visit to a youth soccer clinic in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, October 15, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball during a visit to a youth soccer clinic in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, October 15, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball during a visit to a youth soccer clinic in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, October 15, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball with young players from the Denver Power Soccer Academy team, who greeted him on the tarmac during a campaign stop in Denver, Colorado, September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball with young players from the Denver Power Soccer Academy team, who greeted him on the tarmac during a campaign stop in Denver, Colorado, September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball with young players from the Denver Power Soccer Academy team, who greeted him on the tarmac in Denver, Colorado, September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Then Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry heads a soccer ball with young players from the Denver Power Soccer Academy team, who greeted him on the tarmac in Denver, Colorado, September 17, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
A village wiped out
Between 500 and 2,700 people are presumed dead after a massive landslide buries a village in Afghanistan.
Oscar Pistorius on trial
The South African Olympic and Paralympic track star returns to court for the resumption of his murder trial.
Odessa mourns its dead
People in the Ukrainian city mourn near the burnt-out trade union building were dozens were killed.
White House Correspondents Dinner
The jokes and guests at the annual bash.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.