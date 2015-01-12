Edition:
John Kerry's fender bender

Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A Diplomatic Security Service agent protecting Secretary of State John Kerry waves off a photographer after Kerry's car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Diplomatic Security Service agents try to open the crushed rear door of Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle sits stopped on the road (rear) after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. The accident was caused by a driver further up in the motorcade suddenly braking for a puppy on the road. Kerry was unhurt. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. The accident was caused by a driver further up in the motorcade suddenly braking for a puppy on the road. Kerry was unhurt. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
