John Kerry's fender bender
Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick...more
A Diplomatic Security Service agent protecting Secretary of State John Kerry waves off a photographer after Kerry's car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Diplomatic Security Service agents try to open the crushed rear door of Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick...more
Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle sits stopped on the road (rear) after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Diplomatic Security Service agents look at the crushed rear door of Secretary of State John Kerry's vehicle after his car was hit from behind by another vehicle while traveling to the airport in Ahmedabad, India, January 12, 2015. The accident was...more
Next Slideshows
Golden Globes red carpet
Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.
Paris unity march
Dozens of world leaders lead hundreds of thousands of French citizens in an unprecedented march.
SpaceX rocket launch
An unmanned SpaceX rocket blasts off, but narrowly fails a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean.
Long lines in Venezuela
Lines are swelling at Venezuelan supermarkets, with some shoppers showing up before dawn as a slowdown in deliveries sharpens the nation's nagging product...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.