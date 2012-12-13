Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 13, 2012 | 3:15pm EST

John McAfee: founder and fugitive

<p>Computer software pioneer John McAfee (C) poses with tourists as he speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a fellow American, arrived in Miami evening after he was deported by Guatemala, according to fellow passengers on an American Airlines flight. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Computer software pioneer John McAfee (C) poses with tourists as he speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a fellow American, arrived in...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Computer software pioneer John McAfee (C) poses with tourists as he speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. McAfee, who is wanted for questioning in Belize over the murder of a fellow American, arrived in Miami evening after he was deported by Guatemala, according to fellow passengers on an American Airlines flight. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
1 / 22
<p>Computer software pioneer John McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Computer software pioneer John McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Computer software pioneer John McAfee speaks with reporters outside his hotel in Miami Beach, Florida December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
2 / 22
<p>Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte </p>

Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

Close
3 / 22
<p>Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Software pioneer John McAfee is escorted by immigration officers to the Guatemalan Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 22
<p>Software pioneer John McAfee (2nd R) waves as he is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Software pioneer John McAfee (2nd R) waves as he is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Software pioneer John McAfee (2nd R) waves as he is escorted by immigration officers at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 22
<p>Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, walks on the street after exiting a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. Guatemalan police arrested McAfee on December 5 for illegally entering the country and said it would deport him to Belize, which he fled from after being sought for questioning over his neighbur's murder. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, walks on the street after exiting a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. Guatemalan police arrested McAfee on December...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, walks on the street after exiting a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. Guatemalan police arrested McAfee on December 5 for illegally entering the country and said it would deport him to Belize, which he fled from after being sought for questioning over his neighbur's murder. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
6 / 22
<p>Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Sam Venegas, the 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend of U.S. software pioneer John McAfee, enters a migrant shelter where he is being detained, in Guatemala City December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 22
<p>Two police officers stand guard at the entry of the Policia Nacional Civil hospital, where U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee receiving medical attention, in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. According to McAfee's lawyers, McAfee was experiencing heart problems. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Two police officers stand guard at the entry of the Policia Nacional Civil hospital, where U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee receiving medical attention, in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. According to McAfee's lawyers, McAfee was...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Two police officers stand guard at the entry of the Policia Nacional Civil hospital, where U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee receiving medical attention, in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. According to McAfee's lawyers, McAfee was experiencing heart problems. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 22
<p>Paramedics observe U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee at the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Paramedics observe U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee at the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Paramedics observe U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee at the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
9 / 22
<p>U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee lies on a stretcher as he is evacuated to the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee lies on a stretcher as he is evacuated to the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee lies on a stretcher as he is evacuated to the Policia Nacional Civil hospital in Guatemala City December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 22
<p>U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee uses a computer in a migrant shelter, where he is detained in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Human Rights Attorney/Handout </p>

U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee uses a computer in a migrant shelter, where he is detained in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Human Rights Attorney/Handout

Thursday, December 13, 2012

U.S. anti-virus software guru John McAfee uses a computer in a migrant shelter, where he is detained in Guatemala City, December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Human Rights Attorney/Handout

Close
11 / 22
<p>Cameramen stand outside a migrant shelter, where Guatemalan authorities say U.S. software guru John McAfee is detained, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Cameramen stand outside a migrant shelter, where Guatemalan authorities say U.S. software guru John McAfee is detained, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Cameramen stand outside a migrant shelter, where Guatemalan authorities say U.S. software guru John McAfee is detained, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
12 / 22
<p>John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, (R), is pictured in a hotel elevator with his 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend Sam Venegas after a interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, (R), is pictured in a hotel elevator with his 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend Sam Venegas after a interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, (R), is pictured in a hotel elevator with his 20-year-old Belizean girlfriend Sam Venegas after a interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 22
<p>John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 22
<p>John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
15 / 22
<p>John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks on a phone in his hotel room before an interview with Reuters, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks on a phone in his hotel room before an interview with Reuters, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, December 13, 2012

John McAfee, anti-virus software guru, speaks on a phone in his hotel room before an interview with Reuters, in Guatemala City, December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
16 / 22
<p>John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, arrives for a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. McAfee, who is on the run from police in Belize seeking to question him in a murder probe, has crossed into Guatemala and said on Tuesday he will seek political asylum there. McAfee has been in hiding for three weeks since police in Belize said they wanted to question him as "a person of interest" about the murder of fellow American Gregory Faull, with whom McAfee had quarreled. REUTERS/William Gularte </p>

John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, arrives for a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. McAfee, who is on the run from police in Belize seeking to question him in a murder probe, has crossed...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, arrives for a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. McAfee, who is on the run from police in Belize seeking to question him in a murder probe, has crossed into Guatemala and said on Tuesday he will seek political asylum there. McAfee has been in hiding for three weeks since police in Belize said they wanted to question him as "a person of interest" about the murder of fellow American Gregory Faull, with whom McAfee had quarreled. REUTERS/William Gularte

Close
17 / 22
<p>John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, speaks on a mobile phone during a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte</p>

John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, speaks on a mobile phone during a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

Thursday, December 13, 2012

John McAfee, U.S. anti-virus software guru, speaks on a mobile phone during a news conference outside the Supreme Court of Justice in Guatemala City December 4, 2012. REUTERS/William Gularte

Close
18 / 22
<p>The home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee is seen in San Pedro November 14, 2012. Belizean police want to question anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee, 67, about the murder of his neighbor and fellow U.S. citizen, Gregory Viant Faull, 52, with whom McAfee had quarreled. Belize's prime minister urged McAfee to help the country's police with a murder inquiry, calling McAfee "bonkers" for recent media statements. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

The home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee is seen in San Pedro November 14, 2012. Belizean police want to question anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee, 67, about the murder of his neighbor and fellow U.S. citizen, Gregory Viant Faull,...more

Thursday, December 13, 2012

The home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee is seen in San Pedro November 14, 2012. Belizean police want to question anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee, 67, about the murder of his neighbor and fellow U.S. citizen, Gregory Viant Faull, 52, with whom McAfee had quarreled. Belize's prime minister urged McAfee to help the country's police with a murder inquiry, calling McAfee "bonkers" for recent media statements. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
19 / 22
<p>A dog sits outside of the home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

A dog sits outside of the home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A dog sits outside of the home of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
20 / 22
<p>A police vehicle is parked outside at a police station in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

A police vehicle is parked outside at a police station in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, December 13, 2012

A police vehicle is parked outside at a police station in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
21 / 22
<p>Jose Najarro, 21, an employee of dead American businessman Gregory Faull, walks outside of Faull's home in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Jose Najarro, 21, an employee of dead American businessman Gregory Faull, walks outside of Faull's home in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Thursday, December 13, 2012

Jose Najarro, 21, an employee of dead American businessman Gregory Faull, walks outside of Faull's home in San Pedro November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Syria's displaced animals

Syria's displaced animals

Next Slideshows

Syria's displaced animals

Syria's displaced animals

A look at animals caught in the crossfire of the Syrian civil war.

Dec 13 2012
Squatters of Rome

Squatters of Rome

More than 100 struggling families are living as squatters in a former public office in Rome, which has been empty for 12 years.

Dec 13 2012
North Korea launches rocket

North Korea launches rocket

The isolated state successfully launches a rocket.

Dec 12 2012
12/12/12

12/12/12

Marking the last major numerical date for almost another century.

Dec 12 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast