Pictures | Tue Apr 1, 2014 | 11:20am EDT

Johnny Depp to wed Amber Heard

<p>Actor Johnny Depp wears a ring as he attends a promotional event of his new movie "Transcendence", on his first visit to China in Beijing March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Cast member Amber Heard and her fiance, actor Johnny Depp, pose at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers during a photocall for the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Johnny Depp arrives with Amber Heard at a restaurant in Moscow, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Amber Heard poses as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Amber Heard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Amber Heard poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" in Paris, November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Amber Heard poses at Elle's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in Los Angeles, October 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Amber Heard attends the premiere of the film "Zombieland" in Los Angeles, September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Cast member Amber Heard poses at the premiere of "3 Days to Kill" in Los Angeles, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Actress Amber Heard poses at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) 2012 Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Amber Heard poses at the premiere of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows at the Village theatre in Los Angeles, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

