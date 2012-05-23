Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 23, 2012 | 6:10pm EDT

Joining the Afghan army

<p>Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad (C) shows his military uniforms at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad walks with other recruits during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad prepares his military uniform during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attends a military exercise during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26 ,2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad aims his rifle on a firing range during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives a meal at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad eats a meal with other Afghan National Army recruits at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad sits with other recruits during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attend a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attend during a military exercise during the nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
11 / 24
<p>Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers take part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
12 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad smokes during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
13 / 24
<p>Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers practice hand to hand combat during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
14 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad wears his boots during nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
15 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad practices first aid during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
16 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad gestures during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
17 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad receives instructions during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
18 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad stands with his fellow soldiers during a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
19 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad takes part in a military exercise at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
20 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad puts on this uniform during army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
21 / 24
<p>Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Afghan National Army soldiers march during a graduation ceremony after finishing nine weeks of army training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
22 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad attends his graduation ceremony after completing nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
23 / 24
<p>Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Shreen Mohammad shows his certificate during the graduation ceremony which marks the completion of nine weeks of training at the Kabul Military Training Center (KMTC) in Kabul, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
World's tallest tower

World's tallest tower

Next Slideshows

World's tallest tower

World's tallest tower

The Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower opens to public.

May 23 2012
Olympic torch relay

Olympic torch relay

A look at the relay for the Olympic torch as it makes its way from Greece to England.

May 22 2012
Bikers unite

Bikers unite

Bikers meet in and around the resort community of Myrtle Beach during the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally.

May 21 2012
Quake damages historic town

Quake damages historic town

A strong earthquake rocked a large swathe of northern Italy, killing several and causing serious damage to the area's cultural heritage.

May 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast