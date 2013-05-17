Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 16, 2013 | 10:55pm EDT

Joining the Russian Army

<p>Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, are seen inside a train carriage at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
1 / 20
<p>Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Russian conscripts, wearing military uniforms, gather at a local railway station before their departure in Stavropol, in southern Russia, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
2 / 20
<p>A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A recently drafted soldier looks on at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
3 / 20
<p>Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
4 / 20
<p>A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A conscript embraces an acquaintance, before he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
5 / 20
<p>A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A conscript for the Russian army has his eyes examined during a medical commission in Russia's southern city of Stavropol, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
6 / 20
<p>Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Future Russian professional soldiers do knee bends watched by a doctor and a recruitment officer during army medical tests in Stavropol, December 18, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
7 / 20
<p>An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

An officer times candidates running during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
8 / 20
<p>Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Russian conscripts, dressed in military uniforms, line up at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
9 / 20
<p>Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Russian conscripts sit at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
10 / 20
<p>A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A recently drafted soldier says farewell to his mother at a conscription collection point in the southern Russian city of Stavropol, October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
11 / 20
<p>Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outside Moscow in the satellite town of Ljubertsy, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev</p>

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outside Moscow in the satellite town of Ljubertsy, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Russian conscripts wait for medical tests as a Russian soldier stands guard at a recruiting station outside Moscow in the satellite town of Ljubertsy, February 11, 2002. REUTERS/Dima Korotayev

Close
12 / 20
<p>New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, May 16, 2013

New recruits to the Russian army listen to patriotic songs by a military choir during a ceremony before departing for their posts in St. Petersburg, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
13 / 20
<p>New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Thursday, May 16, 2013

New conscripts march as they depart from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, November 20, 2007. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Close
14 / 20
<p>A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A conscript looks out of a bus as he leaves to serve in the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
15 / 20
<p>New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin</p>

New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Thursday, May 16, 2013

New conscript kisses with a girl as he departs from Russia's Siberian city of Barnaul, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Close
16 / 20
<p>A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A doctor examines a group of conscripts for the Russian army at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, May 17, 2005. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
17 / 20
<p>A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko</p>

A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Thursday, May 16, 2013

A conscript for the Russian army talks on a mobile phone at a recruiting station in Stavropol in southern Russia, October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Eduard Kornienko

Close
18 / 20
<p>Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File</p>

Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Tired Russian army conscripts have a snooze as they take a brake from preparations for Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, May 6, 1994. REUTERS/File

Close
19 / 20
<p>Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File

Thursday, May 16, 2013

Young conscripts ajust their hair as they wait for orders from a sergeant in a training camp in a Russian North Caucasus town of Maicop, July 6, 1995. REUTERS/File

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
David Beckham's career

David Beckham's career

Next Slideshows

David Beckham's career

David Beckham's career

David Beckham has announced he will retire from professional soccer at the end of the season.

May 16 2013
Barbie's German Dreamhouse

Barbie's German Dreamhouse

The life-sized "Barbie Dreamhouse" lets visitors try on Barbie's clothes in her walk-in closet, as well as tour her living room and kitchen.

May 16 2013
Spotting sun dogs

Spotting sun dogs

Rare images of the unusual atmospheric phenomenon.

May 15 2013
Politicians with pints

Politicians with pints

When beer and politics collide.

May 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast