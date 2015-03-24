Edition:
Jolie has ovaries removed

Actress Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Oscar-winning film star Angelina Jolie said she has had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed to avoid the risk of ovarian cancer, the disease that killed her mother at the age of 56. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Jolie's announcement in a New York Times column printed came nearly two years after the rights campaigner and mother-of-six had a double mastectomy after hearing she had also inherited a high risk of breast cancer. REUTERS/UNHCR/Andrew McConnell/Handout via Reuters

Jolie, 39, said she had gone public with her decision to tell other women about the options available to them. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"I feel feminine, and grounded in the choices I am making for myself and my family. I know my children will never have to say, 'Mom died of ovarian cancer,'" Jolie wrote. REUTERS/Martin Bureau/Pool

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) special envoy, actress Angelina Jolie, listens during a United Nations Security Council meeting on women, peace, security, and sexual violence in conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jolie, who also lost her aunt and grandmother to cancer, underwent the laparoscopic bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy last week after blood tests revealed possible indicators of early cancer. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool

Jolie said doctors had told her she had a 50 percent risk of ovarian cancer due to an inherited genetic mutation. REUTERS/UNHCR/A.McConell/Handout via Reuters

Husband Brad Pitt flew to her side from France hours after she told him about the test, she wrote. "The beautiful thing about such moments in life is that there is so much clarity. You know what you live for and what matters. It is polarizing, and it is peaceful," she added. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool

Jolie, who won an Oscar as best supporting actress in the 1999 film "Girl, Interrupted" based her earlier decision to undergo a double mastectomy on news that she had an 87 percent risk of breast cancer. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jolie wrote in Tuesday's article, titled "Diary of a Surgery," that no signs of cancer were discovered in removed tissue and that she had has a progesterone IUD inserted to help maintain hormonal balance and help prevent uterine cancer. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

"It is not possible to remove all risk, and the fact is I remain prone to cancer," she said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 20,000 women get ovarian cancer and about 14,500 die from it every year in the United States. REUTERS/Stringer

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie speaks during an annual meeting of UNHCR's governing executive committee in Geneva October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Tanner/UNHCR/Handout

Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Actress Angelina Jolie talks to a cast member on the set during the filming of her yet untitled directorial debut in Budapest November 4, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Angelina Jolie (2nd L) arrives with her children Shiloh (L), Pax Thien, Maddox (front R) and Zahara (back R) at New Tokyo International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo July 26, 2010. Jolie flew into Japan on Monday to promote her movie "Salt". REUTERS/Issei Kato (JAPAN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Voice actor Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the animated film "Kung Fu Panda" by directors Mark Osborne and John Stevenson at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Actress Angeline Jolie carries her adopted son Pax Thien Jolie as she walks from a car to a waiting aircraft at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi March 21, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Actress Angelina Jolie (C) and her mother Marcheline Bertrand (L) pose with actress Jacqueline Bisset at the premiere of Jolie's film "Original Sin" July 31, 2001 in Hollywood. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

