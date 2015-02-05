Edition:
Jordan strikes back

A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak February 5, 2015.REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordan's King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Protesters hold up pictures of Jordan's King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordan's King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home in Karak February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home in Karak February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home in Karak February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
A Jordanian protester kisses a poster bearing the image of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh during a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Jordanian protester kisses a poster bearing the image of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh during a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A Jordanian protester kisses a poster bearing the image of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh during a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "Martyr No.2475", referring to pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "Martyr No.2475", referring to pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "Martyr No.2475", referring to pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordanian King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh with national flags, as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Protesters hold up pictures of Jordanian King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh with national flags, as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Protesters hold up pictures of Jordanian King Abdullah and pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh with national flags, as they chant slogans during a rally in Amman to show their loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (3rd R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, prays at the family's clan headquarters with other mourners in the city of Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saif al-Kasaesbeh (3rd R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, prays at the family's clan headquarters with other mourners in the city of Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (3rd R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, prays at the family's clan headquarters with other mourners in the city of Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A Royal Jordanian Air Force plane takes off from an air base in Jordan to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Jordanian policewomen stand guard near a Jordanian national flag during a rally in loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian policewomen stand guard near a Jordanian national flag during a rally in loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Jordanian policewomen stand guard near a Jordanian national flag during a rally in loyalty to the King and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A protester hugs Jawdat al-Kasaesbeh, the brother of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, as he attends a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A protester hugs Jawdat al-Kasaesbeh, the brother of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, as he attends a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
A protester hugs Jawdat al-Kasaesbeh, the brother of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, as he attends a rally to show their loyalty to King Abdullah and against the Islamic State, in Amman February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman February 4, 2015. Jordan hanged two Iraqis, including female militant Sajida al-Rishawi, hours after Islamic State released a video appearing to show captured pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt alive, a security source and state television said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman February 4, 2015. Jordan hanged two Iraqis, including female militant Sajida al-Rishawi, hours after Islamic State released a video appearing to show...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman February 4, 2015. Jordan hanged two Iraqis, including female militant Sajida al-Rishawi, hours after Islamic State released a video appearing to show captured pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh being burnt alive, a security source and state television said. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah waves to the crowds after returning from the United States at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Jordan's King Abdullah waves to the crowds after returning from the United States at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Jordan's King Abdullah waves to the crowds after returning from the United States at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Majed Jaber
Jordanian soldiers are seen at the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian soldiers are seen at the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Jordanian soldiers are seen at the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "The martyr captain and the hero pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh". REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "The martyr captain and the hero pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh"....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Bombs are pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base in Jordan before its launch to strike the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria February 5, 2015. The writing on the bomb reads "The martyr captain and the hero pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh". REUTERS/Petra News Agency
A plane belonging to the Jordanian Royal Air Force flies over the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A plane belonging to the Jordanian Royal Air Force flies over the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
A plane belonging to the Jordanian Royal Air Force flies over the headquarters of the family clan of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (4th R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, sits among senior officers of the Jordanian army at the headquarters of his family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saif al-Kasaesbeh (4th R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, sits among senior officers of the Jordanian army at the headquarters of his family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (4th R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, sits among senior officers of the Jordanian army at the headquarters of his family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, greets a mourner who turned up at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Saif al-Kasaesbeh (R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, greets a mourner who turned up at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Saif al-Kasaesbeh (R), father of pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, greets a mourner who turned up at the headquarters of the family's clan in Karak February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Protesters gather to demonstrate against the Islamic State in front of pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh's clan headquarters in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Protesters gather to demonstrate against the Islamic State in front of pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh's clan headquarters in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Protesters gather to demonstrate against the Islamic State in front of pilot Mouath al-Kasaesbeh's clan headquarters in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
