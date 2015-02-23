Joseph Kony's hometown
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of the Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the...more
Children play on top of Got Awere, the hill which Lord's Resistance Army founder Joseph Kony regarded as his "church" in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. Odek is the birthplace of Kony, founder and leader of the rebel group Lord's Resistance...more
A girl attempts to climb out of a granary after cleaning it in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. Having earned a reputation for carrying out massacres and mutilating victims, the LRA left Uganda about a decade...more
A woman, who did not want to be identified, sits on a floor inside her house in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
Children clean the interior of a granary in preparation for grain storage in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A church bell hangs from a tree brunch outside a Catholic church and a school in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
Severino Okoya (L), 87, preaches a sermon to his followers during Sunday service at the Holy Spirit Movement church in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. Severino is the father of the founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, and the uncle of Joseph Kony,...more
A girl walks home after shopping in Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
People walk on a dusty road in the main commercial area of Odek village, Uganda February 14, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals at a shrine in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
A child sits among the followers of the Holy Spirit Movement during Sunday prayers in Gulu town, Uganda February 15, 2015. REUTERS/James Akena
