Journey of Solar Impulse
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey...more
Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015....more
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Next Slideshows
Airport ground crew goats
A herd of goats chows down on invasive plants at Portland International Airport.
Tiny dancers
Children audition for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx.
The world's most influential people
Some of the world's most influential politicians, artists, business people and thinkers, as named by Time magazine.
Milan Design Week
The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.