Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 2:25pm EDT

Journey of Solar Impulse

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen taking off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. The unprecedented attempt at the first flight around the world seeks to prove that flying is possible without using fossil fuel. On its five-month journey of 35,000 km (22,000 miles), the engines will be powered only by solar energy. Two Swiss pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Boschberg, will take turns at the controls in the tiny cabin for five consecutive days and nights in the air. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 16
Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Ground staff remove the cover from the wing of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, inside the hanger at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 16
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Solar Impulse 2 takes-off for its fourth flight from Varanasi to Mandalay, Myanmar with Bertrand Piccard at the controls, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
3 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 is seen before take-off at the Mandalay international airport, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
4 / 16
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard (top L) sits in the cockpit as staff members close the door of the Solar Impulse 2 plane before it takes off at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, to fly to Nanjing in Jiangsu province, China, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 16
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, is pictured en route to Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
6 / 16
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, lands in Ahmedabad, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
7 / 16
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard (L) and Andre Boschberg (R) pose after Piccard landed the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 16
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ground staff prepare to push the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, into a hangar after it landed at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 16
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
10 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 prepares to take off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, at the start of an attempt to fly around the world in the solar-powered plane, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 16
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard gestures to the media in front of the "Solar Impulse 2", a solar powered plane, at a hangar after landing at the airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 16
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
The Solar Impulse 2 takes off at Al Bateen airport in Abu Dhabi, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 16
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
"Solar Impulse 2" descends to land in Muscat, Oman, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
15 / 16
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Pilot Bertrand Piccard (L) and pilot Andre Boschberg are welcomed after landing Solar Impulse 2, the world's first airplane flying on solar energy, in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Airport ground crew goats

Airport ground crew goats

Next Slideshows

Airport ground crew goats

Airport ground crew goats

A herd of goats chows down on invasive plants at Portland International Airport.

Apr 21 2015
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

Children audition for The School of American Ballet in the Bronx.

Apr 20 2015
The world's most influential people

The world's most influential people

Some of the world's most influential politicians, artists, business people and thinkers, as named by Time magazine.

Apr 17 2015
Milan Design Week

Milan Design Week

The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.

Apr 16 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast