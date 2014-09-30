Edition:
Journey to Mecca

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Palestinians are reflected in a rear-view mirror while sitting in a bus before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians are reflected in a rear-view mirror while sitting in a bus before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Palestinians are reflected in a rear-view mirror while sitting in a bus before leaving for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the holy Kaaba during the ritual pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the holy Kaaba during the ritual pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 26, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the holy Kaaba during the ritual pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims pray around the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims walk around the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Palestinians wave as they sit in a bus before leaving the Rafah border crossing for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians wave as they sit in a bus before leaving the Rafah border crossing for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Palestinians wave as they sit in a bus before leaving the Rafah border crossing for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran as she sits on the sidewalk while waiting for prayer time around the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran as she sits on the sidewalk while waiting for prayer time around the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Koran as she sits on the sidewalk while waiting for prayer time around the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims buy gifts at a shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims buy gifts at a shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims buy gifts at a shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A dealer displays gold pendants at a jewellery shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A dealer displays gold pendants at a jewellery shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A dealer displays gold pendants at a jewellery shop near the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray at Al-Safa and Al-Marwah (Safa and Marwah), where Muslims walk back and forth seven times, during the ritual pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims pray at Al-Safa and Al-Marwah (Safa and Marwah), where Muslims walk back and forth seven times, during the ritual pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims pray at Al-Safa and Al-Marwah (Safa and Marwah), where Muslims walk back and forth seven times, during the ritual pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian man rests by the side while waiting for his relatives to leave for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man rests by the side while waiting for his relatives to leave for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Palestinian man rests by the side while waiting for his relatives to leave for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand Mosque to pray during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand Mosque to pray during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims walk towards the Grand Mosque to pray during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Security officials patrol a checkpoint between Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage September 29, 2014. The Saudi Interior Ministry prohibits those without permission for the pilgrimage and non-Muslims from entering the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Muhammed Hamed

Security officials patrol a checkpoint between Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage September 29, 2014. The Saudi Interior Ministry prohibits those without permission for the pilgrimage and non-Muslims from entering the holy city of Mecca.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Security officials patrol a checkpoint between Jeddah and the holy city of Mecca, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage September 29, 2014. The Saudi Interior Ministry prohibits those without permission for the pilgrimage and non-Muslims from entering the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Muhammed Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray near the holy Kaaba (not seen) at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims pray near the holy Kaaba (not seen) at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims pray near the holy Kaaba (not seen) at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Palestinian woman kisses and bids farewell before her mother leaves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman kisses and bids farewell before her mother leaves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Palestinian woman kisses and bids farewell before her mother leaves for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, at Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim looks from a bus window, before her departure for Mecca, in Srinagar August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim looks from a bus window, before her departure for Mecca, in Srinagar August 27, 2014.

Tuesday, September 30, 2014
A Kashmiri Hajj pilgrim looks from a bus window, before her departure for Mecca, in Srinagar August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
