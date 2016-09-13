Journey to Mecca
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An aerial view of the tents of Muslim pilgrims is seen on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Saudi policemen look at monitor screens showing footage from cameras set up around the holy places, during a tour for journalists, on the second day of Eid al-Adha in Mina near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims leave after they finished their prayers at Namira Mosque in Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy climbs Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims shave their heads after they cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
