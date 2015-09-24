Edition:
Journey to Mecca

A Muslim pilgrim prays on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Muslim pilgrims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim sits in a tent as he visits Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual Haj pilgrimage on Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslim pilgrims walk on roads as they head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the first day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
A Muslim girl touches the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim climbs up the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim sits as he holds a book on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim uses a selfie stick to take pictures atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Muslim pilgrims touch a rock atop Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim holds the tesbih (prayer beads) outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim waits for Friday prayers to start outside the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Muslim pilgrims stand outside the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim uses her mobile phone to light up as she reads from the Quran after visiting Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim prepares his scarf as he stands atop Mount Thor in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
Muslim pilgrims move in circles around the holy Kaaba from the third floor at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim holds a plastic camera at a shop in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Muslim pilgrims walk on a road ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Muslim pilgrims pray on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim reads the Quran outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
A Muslim pilgrim helps a fellow pilgrim on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Muslim pilgrims look at the city landscape after visiting Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor during the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2015
