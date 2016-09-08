Edition:
Journey to Mecca

A Muslim pilgrim prays near the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sleeps while reading the Koran at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hera cave. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims visit the Hera cave, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Two Muslim couple take a selfie as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
An ariel view of buses which will be used to transport pilgrims during the Haj. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Ariel view of the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A pilgrim prays at Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim takes selfie at the Grand mosque. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A Muslim pilgrim sits on the top of Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A general view of Mecca with the Grand Mosque, as seen from Mount Al-Noor. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Women look on as Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Muslim pilgrims pray near Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah.

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
