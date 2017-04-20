Edition:
Journey to the Space Station

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Crew members Jack Fischer of the U.S. (top) and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia board the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Crew member Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Crew member Jack Fischer of the U.S. waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

