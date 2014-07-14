Edition:
Joy for Germany

Germany players celebrate after winning. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Fans of Germany celebrate after Germany beat Argentina. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's national players acknowledge their cheering fans. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Fans of Germany celebrate. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's players celebrate with the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Sunday, July 13, 2014
German fans celebrate at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm celebrate. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Fans of Germany celebrate in Munich. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's Sami Khedira and Philipp Lahm kiss the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany fans celebrate after winning. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's Andre Schuerrle celebrates with the trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, July 13, 2014
German fans celebrate at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer lifts the Golden Glove as he celebrates with teammates being named as the best goalkeeper. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, July 13, 2014
German fans celebrate at the 'Reeperbahn' red light district in Hamburg. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates near teammate Thomas Mueller after scoring a goal during extra time. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Sunday, July 13, 2014
German fans celebrate after a public viewing at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany players celebrate with their trophy. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Fans of Germany celebrate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany players celebrate with their medals. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger holds the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Fans of Germany celebrate after Germany beat Argentina. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany players celebrate with their medals. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, July 13, 2014
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger carries the World Cup trophy. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, July 13, 2014
A Germany fan carries a replica of the World Cup trophy on his shoulder, in front of Maracana stadium at the end of the World Cup final. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Sunday, July 13, 2014
