Jumping the gun
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A man fires weapons as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
People pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A boy holds a weapon as he poses for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A boy fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
