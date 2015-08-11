Edition:
Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2015 | 9:45pm EDT

Jumping the gun

A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near Taif, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2015. Saudis usually participate in such excursions as they celebrate weddings or graduations. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires weapons as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
People pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men dance during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A boy holds a weapon as he poses for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A man fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Men pose for a photo during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A boy fires a weapon as he dances during a traditional excursion near the western Saudi city of Taif, August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
