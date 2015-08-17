Jury duty for Trump
Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. The real estate mogul's service came after a state judge in March fined him $250 for failing to respond to summonses to serve jury duty five...more
Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Supreme Courthouse in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Donald Trump waves as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Mothers Against Senseless Killings
In Chicago, violence has reached alarming levels this year particularly in the poorest neighborhoods and MASK is reaching out to the community in hopes of...
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Stars and stripes over Cuba
U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years.
A train towards a new life
After walking across the border from Greece into Macedonia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat to travel north to the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.