Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 17, 2015 | 10:15am EDT

Jury duty for Trump

Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. The real estate mogul's service came after a state judge in March fined him $250 for failing to respond to summonses to serve jury duty five times since 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. The real estate mogul's service came after a state judge in March fined him $250 for failing to respond to summonses to serve jury duty five...more

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump gestures after arriving for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. The real estate mogul's service came after a state judge in March fined him $250 for failing to respond to summonses to serve jury duty five times since 2006. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 12
Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 12
Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Supreme Courthouse in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Supreme Courthouse in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives at the Manhattan Supreme Courthouse in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 12
Donald Trump waves as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump waves as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump waves as he arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 12
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Donald Trump arrives for jury duty at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Mothers Against Senseless Killings

Mothers Against Senseless Killings

Next Slideshows

Mothers Against Senseless Killings

Mothers Against Senseless Killings

In Chicago, violence has reached alarming levels this year particularly in the poorest neighborhoods and MASK is reaching out to the community in hopes of...

Aug 15 2015
The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

Aug 14 2015
Stars and stripes over Cuba

Stars and stripes over Cuba

U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years.

Aug 14 2015
A train towards a new life

A train towards a new life

After walking across the border from Greece into Macedonia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat to travel north to the...

Aug 14 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast