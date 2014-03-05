Edition:
Justin Bieber, inked

<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber lifts his T-shirt. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>A tattoo of Jesus Christ on the left leg of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>A tattoo behind the left ear of Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber shows his tattooed left arm. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>A tattoo on the left arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber is pictured in police custody in Miami Beach. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>A tattoo on the right arm of Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber shows a tattoo on his back. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

<p>Justin Bieber (R) is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage while he was in police custody in Miami. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept.</p>

