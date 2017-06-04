Edition:
Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin

A Juventus fan is helped to walk as the fans gathered in San Carlo Square run away following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers as they was watching the match on a giant screen. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A Juventus fan sits injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A Juventus fan walks injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
San Carlo Square is seen as Juventus fans run away. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A cardboard Champions League cup is seen on the ground left in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans react following the goal scored by Juventus' Mario Mandzukic as they watch the match on a giant screen in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square before the match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans pose in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans gather San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A Juventus fan shows a tattoo reading "Juve" in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
