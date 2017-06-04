Juventus fans injured in stampede in Turin
A Juventus fan is helped to walk as the fans gathered in San Carlo Square run away following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers as they was watching the match on a giant screen. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan sits injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan walks injured. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan receives first aid. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans run away from San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
San Carlo Square is seen as Juventus fans run away. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A cardboard Champions League cup is seen on the ground left in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the goal scored by Juventus' Mario Mandzukic as they watch the match on a giant screen in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square before the match. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans gather in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans pose in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans gather San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
A Juventus fan shows a tattoo reading "Juve" in San Carlo Square. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Juventus fans react following the third goal scored by Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Next Slideshows
Rare protests rock Morocco
Tensions around the northern Moroccan town of Al-Hoceima have been high since October after a fishmonger was crushed inside a garbage truck while trying to...
Maduro's supporters
In the face of opposition protests on the streets of Venezuela, supporters of President Nicolas Maduro continue to rally around the nation's leader.
Who are the world's biggest polluters?
China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.
Ramadan prayers outside demolished Belgrade mosque
Muslims offer prayers at a demolished mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade. Local authorities demolished the illegal mosque ahead of the Muslim holy month of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.