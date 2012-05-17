Kabul cinema

Edition:
<p>Cinema goers watch a Pashto film at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. Once a treasured luxury for the elite, Afghan cinemas are dilapidated and reflect an industry on the brink of collapse from conflict and financial neglect. Kabul's cinemas show Pakistani films in Pashto, American action films and Bollywood to rowdy, largely unemployed crowds in pursuit of any distraction from their drab surroundings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>People walk past posters outside Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Cinema goers watch a Pashto film at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Employees of Ariana Cinema stand on film cans as they work inside a storage room in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Cinema goers watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A projectionist watches a Bollywood film from a projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A projectionist rewinds a roll of film inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A film can with a picture of a Bollywood movie is seen inside the storage room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Cinema goers watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A projectionist rewinds a roll of film inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A cinema goer watches a Pashto film at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A Pashto film is screened at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Cinema goers rush into the theater before a show at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Cinema goers wait outside the theater before the start of a show at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, gets ready for school after a show at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Employees of Cinema Pamir sell refreshments during the movie interval in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A Pashto film is screened at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>A cinema goer sleeps as others watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>An Afghan cinema goer stands outside Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

<p>An employee of Ariana Cinema sells refreshments during the movie interval in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An Afghan projectionist carries a spool inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

