Kabul cinema
Cinema goers watch a Pashto film at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. Once a treasured luxury for the elite, Afghan cinemas are dilapidated and reflect an industry on the brink of collapse from conflict and financial neglect. Kabul's cinemas show...more
Cinema goers watch a Pashto film at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. Once a treasured luxury for the elite, Afghan cinemas are dilapidated and reflect an industry on the brink of collapse from conflict and financial neglect. Kabul's cinemas show Pakistani films in Pashto, American action films and Bollywood to rowdy, largely unemployed crowds in pursuit of any distraction from their drab surroundings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk past posters outside Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk past posters outside Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch a Pashto film at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch a Pashto film at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees of Ariana Cinema stand on film cans as they work inside a storage room in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees of Ariana Cinema stand on film cans as they work inside a storage room in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A projectionist watches a Bollywood film from a projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A projectionist watches a Bollywood film from a projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A projectionist rewinds a roll of film inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A projectionist rewinds a roll of film inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A film can with a picture of a Bollywood movie is seen inside the storage room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A film can with a picture of a Bollywood movie is seen inside the storage room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A projectionist rewinds a roll of film inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A projectionist rewinds a roll of film inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer watches a Pashto film at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer watches a Pashto film at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Pashto film is screened at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Pashto film is screened at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers rush into the theater before a show at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers rush into the theater before a show at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers wait outside the theater before the start of a show at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cinema goers wait outside the theater before the start of a show at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, gets ready for school after a show at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist, gets ready for school after a show at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees of Cinema Pamir sell refreshments during the movie interval in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Employees of Cinema Pamir sell refreshments during the movie interval in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Pashto film is screened at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Pashto film is screened at Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer sleeps as others watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A cinema goer sleeps as others watch a Bollywood film at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ahmad Wali, a 15-year-old projectionist works inside the projection room at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan cinema goer stands outside Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan cinema goer stands outside Cinema Pamir in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee of Ariana Cinema sells refreshments during the movie interval in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee of Ariana Cinema sells refreshments during the movie interval in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan projectionist carries a spool inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan projectionist carries a spool inside the projection room at Ariana Cinema in Kabul May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Inside Greece
An insider's look at the people and places that define Greece.
Nigeria's oil thieves
Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but its production capacity has been slashed by thieves drilling into pipelines passing through winding creeks...
Olympic portraits
Reuters photographer Lucas Jackson captures portraits of U.S. athletes headed to the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
Portfolio: Danilo Krstanovic
A showcase of images from photographer Danilo Krstanovic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.