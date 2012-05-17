Kabul cinema

Cinema goers watch a Pashto film at Pamir Cinema in Kabul May 4, 2012. Once a treasured luxury for the elite, Afghan cinemas are dilapidated and reflect an industry on the brink of collapse from conflict and financial neglect. Kabul's cinemas show Pakistani films in Pashto, American action films and Bollywood to rowdy, largely unemployed crowds in pursuit of any distraction from their drab surroundings. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui