Pictures | Fri Sep 2, 2016 | 10:45am EDT

Kaepernick's protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick walks into the tunnel after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7, bottom middle) kneels during the national anthem before the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
A San Francisco 49ers fan holds up a sign in reference to quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the second half of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and fullback Bruce Miller applaud as the San Diego Chargers honor military service members during the second quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A San Diego Chargers fan holds up a sign in reference to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of the game at Qualcomm Stadium. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks to media after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
A San Diego Chargers fan holds up a sign in reference to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the first half of the game at Qualcomm Stadium. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks to pass during the first quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, September 02, 2016
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick looks on before the national anthem against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
