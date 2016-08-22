Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 22, 2016 | 10:55am EDT

Kalashnikov store opens at Moscow airport

A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
A salesperson demonstrates a model AK-47 assault rifle at the newly opened Gunmaker Kalashnikov souvenir store in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, Russia, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 7
Kalashnikov, whose AK-47 assault rifle has armed Russian forces for 70 years and been the preferred weapon of insurgents across continents, has opened a store at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport selling souvenirs including plastic model guns, the company said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Kalashnikov, whose AK-47 assault rifle has armed Russian forces for 70 years and been the preferred weapon of insurgents across continents, has opened a store at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport selling souvenirs including plastic model guns, the...more

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Kalashnikov, whose AK-47 assault rifle has armed Russian forces for 70 years and been the preferred weapon of insurgents across continents, has opened a store at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport selling souvenirs including plastic model guns, the company said. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 7
An airport official said the shop, offering novelties including pens, umbrellas, bags, hats, camouflage gear and "I love AK" T-shirts, would be situated in the rail-link section of the airport complex. The model guns - automatic pistols and rifles - would very clearly be imitations and would pose no security problems, he added. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An airport official said the shop, offering novelties including pens, umbrellas, bags, hats, camouflage gear and "I love AK" T-shirts, would be situated in the rail-link section of the airport complex. The model guns - automatic pistols and rifles -...more

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
An airport official said the shop, offering novelties including pens, umbrellas, bags, hats, camouflage gear and "I love AK" T-shirts, would be situated in the rail-link section of the airport complex. The model guns - automatic pistols and rifles - would very clearly be imitations and would pose no security problems, he added. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 7
'Kalashnikov is one of the most popular brands that come to mind for most people in the world when they hear about Russia,' Kalashnikov's head of marketing, Vladimir Dmitriev, said in a press release. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

'Kalashnikov is one of the most popular brands that come to mind for most people in the world when they hear about Russia,' Kalashnikov's head of marketing, Vladimir Dmitriev, said in a press release. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
'Kalashnikov is one of the most popular brands that come to mind for most people in the world when they hear about Russia,' Kalashnikov's head of marketing, Vladimir Dmitriev, said in a press release. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 7
'So, we are pleased to provide the opportunity for everyone to take away from Russia a souvenir with our company brand.' REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

'So, we are pleased to provide the opportunity for everyone to take away from Russia a souvenir with our company brand.' REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
'So, we are pleased to provide the opportunity for everyone to take away from Russia a souvenir with our company brand.' REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 7
The AK-47, the first rifle the firm produced, has acquired an iconic status due to its low production costs and reliability in extreme conditions. It was introduced in 1948, armed the whole of the Soviet Union and eastern Europe in communist times and served largely pro-Soviet rebel forces across Africa and Asia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The AK-47, the first rifle the firm produced, has acquired an iconic status due to its low production costs and reliability in extreme conditions. It was introduced in 1948, armed the whole of the Soviet Union and eastern Europe in communist times...more

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
The AK-47, the first rifle the firm produced, has acquired an iconic status due to its low production costs and reliability in extreme conditions. It was introduced in 1948, armed the whole of the Soviet Union and eastern Europe in communist times and served largely pro-Soviet rebel forces across Africa and Asia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 7
Produced also under licence beyond Russian frontiers, it remains one of the most popular assault rifles in the world. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Produced also under licence beyond Russian frontiers, it remains one of the most popular assault rifles in the world. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Produced also under licence beyond Russian frontiers, it remains one of the most popular assault rifles in the world. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Children caught in Damascus air strikes

Children caught in Damascus air strikes

Next Slideshows

Children caught in Damascus air strikes

Children caught in Damascus air strikes

Rebel-held areas of Syria continue to be pounded by air strikes

Aug 22 2016
The hottest month ever

The hottest month ever

July was the hottest single month since records began in the 19th century, driven by greenhouse gases and an El Nino event warming the Pacific.

Aug 22 2016
Attack on Turkish wedding party

Attack on Turkish wedding party

A suicide bomber kills over 50 people in the deadliest attack in a series of bombings in Turkey this year.

Aug 22 2016
Rio closing ceremony

Rio closing ceremony

Highlights from the Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Aug 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast