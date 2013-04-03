Kangaroo shooter
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos on local farmer's properties around three times a week as part of the annual cull, running from March until the end of July, which involves the legal shooting and tagging of thousands of eastern grey kangaroos per year in the Australian Capital Territory. Picture taken March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell drives his truck through a paddock with his .223 calibre rifle resting on the window on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the window of his truck as he searches for kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell re-loads bullets into his .223 calibre rifle on the seat of his truck after shooting kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to the door of his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. ...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the bonnet of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell walks through a paddock holding his .223 calibre rifle looking for the kangaroos he just shot so as to tag them on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. ...more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell bends down to pick up his .223 calibre rifle after tagging a kangaroo he just shot in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray more
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell carries his .223 calibre rifle as he walks through a paddock to tag a kangaroo he just shot on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he recently shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell leans over to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
