Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 3, 2013 | 8:45am EDT

Kangaroo shooter

<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos on local farmer's properties around three times a week as part of the annual cull, running from March until the end of July, which involves the legal shooting and tagging of thousands of eastern grey kangaroos per year in the Australian Capital Territory. Picture taken March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber,...more

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the roof of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. O'Donnell, a professional plumber, shoots kangaroos on local farmer's properties around three times a week as part of the annual cull, running from March until the end of July, which involves the legal shooting and tagging of thousands of eastern grey kangaroos per year in the Australian Capital Territory. Picture taken March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
1 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell drives his truck through a paddock with his .223 calibre rifle resting on the window on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell drives his truck through a paddock with his .223 calibre rifle resting on the window on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell drives his truck through a paddock with his .223 calibre rifle resting on the window on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
2 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the window of his truck as he searches for kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the window of his truck as he searches for kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the window of his truck as he searches for kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell re-loads bullets into his .223 calibre rifle on the seat of his truck after shooting kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell re-loads bullets into his .223 calibre rifle on the seat of his truck after shooting kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell re-loads bullets into his .223 calibre rifle on the seat of his truck after shooting kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to the door of his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to the door of his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to the door of his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray more

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell's .223 calibre rifle sits on his seat as he attaches a spotlight to his truck as he prepares to enter a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David...more

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
7 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David...more

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell aims his spotlight and .223 calibre rifle from the window of his truck at a group of kangaroos in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
8 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the bonnet of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the bonnet of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell rests his .223 calibre rifle on the bonnet of his truck as he aims at a group of kangaroos on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
9 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell walks through a paddock holding his .223 calibre rifle looking for the kangaroos he just shot so as to tag them on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell walks through a paddock holding his .223 calibre rifle looking for the kangaroos he just shot so as to tag them on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell walks through a paddock holding his .223 calibre rifle looking for the kangaroos he just shot so as to tag them on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell bends down to pick up his .223 calibre rifle after tagging a kangaroo he just shot in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell bends down to pick up his .223 calibre rifle after tagging a kangaroo he just shot in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray more

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell bends down to pick up his .223 calibre rifle after tagging a kangaroo he just shot in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
12 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell carries his .223 calibre rifle as he walks through a paddock to tag a kangaroo he just shot on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell carries his .223 calibre rifle as he walks through a paddock to tag a kangaroo he just shot on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell carries his .223 calibre rifle as he walks through a paddock to tag a kangaroo he just shot on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
13 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he recently shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he recently shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell prepares to tag a kangaroo he recently shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 15
<p>Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell leans over to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell leans over to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 03, 2013

Kangaroo shooter Steven O'Donnell leans over to tag a kangaroo he just shot next to his .223 calibre rifle in a paddock on a property located on the outskirts of Australia's capital city Canberra March 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Circus comes to town

Circus comes to town

Next Slideshows

Circus comes to town

Circus comes to town

The traveling Cole Brothers Circus of the Stars aims to bring the circus to rural areas. The circus, now in its 129th edition, stages 250 shows a year across...

Apr 02 2013
White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

The first family hosts the annual White House Egg Roll.

Apr 01 2013
Holi festival in Utah

Holi festival in Utah

Thousands celebrate the spring Hindu festival.

Apr 01 2013
Saudi stunt driving

Saudi stunt driving

Stunt driving is a popular hobby among Saudi youths.

Apr 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast