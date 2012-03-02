Edition:
Kansas City 1976

<p>President Ford, as the Republican nominee, shakes hands with nomination foe Ronald Reagan on the closing night of the 1976 Republican National Convention. The Republican National Convention of 1976, where Reagan lost the battle for the nomination to Ford, was the last contested convention. REUTERS/William Fitz-Patrick/Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library</p>

Thursday, March 01, 2012

<p>President Gerald Ford waves to the crowd from a car outside the 1976 Republican National Convention in Kansas City. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/Library of Congress</p>

<p>White House Chief of Staff Dick Cheney (2nd left) comments during a campaign strategy session at Camp David just ahead of the 1976 Republican National Convention. Counterclockwise from President Gerald Ford are his son Jack Ford, Counselor John Marsh, Robert M. Teeter of Market Opinion Research Corp., President Ford Committee Deputy Chairman for Political Organization Stuart Spencer, Cheney, and Counselor and speechwriter Robert Hartmann. REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library</p>

<p>President Ford's supporters at the 1976 Republican National Convention in Kansas City. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/Library of Congress</p>

<p>Ronald Reagan and President Gerald Ford at the podium during the 1976 Republican National Convention in Kansas City. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/Library of Congress</p>

<p>President Ford and First Lady Betty Ford on the closing night of the 1976 Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Karl Schumache/Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library</p>

<p>President Ford, First Lady Betty Ford, Vice President Nelson Rockefeller, and vice presidential candidate Bob Dole at the 1976 Republican National Convention in Kansas City. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/Library of Congress</p>

<p>President Ford, First Lady Betty Ford, Senator Bob Dole and Elizabeth Dole celebrate winning the nomination amidst floating balloons at the 1976 Republican National Convention in Kansas City. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/Library of Congress</p>

<p>President Ford and First Lady Betty Ford celebrate winning the nomination at the 1976 Republican National Convention in Kansas City. REUTERS/John T. Bledsoe/Library of Congress</p>

<p>President Ford conducts a meeting to discuss his re-election campaign a week after securing the nomination at the Kansas City convention, while vacationing in Vail, Colorado, August 26, 1976. (L-R) President Ford Committee Chairman James Baker; former Texas Governor John Connally; PFC Deputy Chairman for Political Affairs Stuart Spencer; Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller; President Ford; Counselor and speechwriter Robert Hartmann; Campaign Director for Senator Dole David Owen; Vice Presidential running-mate Senator Robert Dole; Co-Chairman of Campaign '76 John Deardourff; and PFC Campaign Steering Committee Chairman Rogers Morton. REUTERS/Karl Schumacher/Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library</p>

