Kansas City 1976

President Ford conducts a meeting to discuss his re-election campaign a week after securing the nomination at the Kansas City convention, while vacationing in Vail, Colorado, August 26, 1976. (L-R) President Ford Committee Chairman James Baker; former Texas Governor John Connally; PFC Deputy Chairman for Political Affairs Stuart Spencer; Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller; President Ford; Counselor and speechwriter Robert Hartmann; Campaign Director for Senator Dole David Owen; Vice Presidential running-mate Senator Robert Dole; Co-Chairman of Campaign '76 John Deardourff; and PFC Campaign Steering Committee Chairman Rogers Morton. REUTERS/Karl Schumacher/Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library