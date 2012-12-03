Edition:
Kansas City Chiefs tragedy

<p>Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers players form a prayer circle after the Chiefs' win in Kansas City, the day after Chiefs' linebacker Jovan Belcher killed himself after fatally shooting his girlfriend, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

Monday, December 03, 2012

<p>A fan expresses his sorrow following the murder/suicide involving Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher on Saturday before the Chiefs played the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Missouri, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>The home of the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher following an apparent murder-suicide in Kansas City, Missouri, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>The Kansas City Chiefs have a moment of silence following the murder-suicide of linebacker Jovan Belcher the previous day before the start of their game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Missouri, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium is seen following an apparent murder-suicide involving Chiefs' linebacker Jovan Belcher in Kansas City, Missouri, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>Kansas City Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel (R) and general manager Scott Pioli watch their team before the start of their game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Missouri, December 2, 2012. Both men witnessed the suicide of linebacker Jovan Belcher the previous day. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

<p>A Kansas City Chiefs security person guards the entrance to the Chiefs' training facility following an apparent murder-suicide involving Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher, who took his life after shooting his girlfriend in Kansas City, Missouri, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>Neighbors watch the house where Kansas City Chiefs linebacker apparently shot his girlfriend before leaving and killing himself outside the Chiefs' training facility in Kansas City Missouri, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>Kansas City Chiefs fans Kurt Gant (L) and his son, Taylor, have a makeshift memorial for Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher, who shot his girlfriend, Kasandra Perkins, before killing himself, the previous day before the Chiefs-Carolina Panthers game in Kansas City, Missouri, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

<p>Clark Hunt, the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, walks off the field with wide receiver Dwayne Bowe after the Chiefs' win over the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Missouri, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup </p>

