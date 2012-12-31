Kanye and Kim
Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian as the Miami Heat play the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Rap musician Kanye West is seen court side with reality television star Kim Kardashian during the national anthem before the Miami Heat played the New York Knicks in their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Kanye West (C) and Kim Kardashian look at Chinese actress Fan Bingbing as she presents a creation by French designer Stephane Rolland as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Singer Beyonce Knowles (R) congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z (rear) and actress Kim Kardashian (L) look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kim Kardashian (L) and musician Kanye West watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
