Kanye West at New York Fashion Week
Kanye West dances during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Lamar Odom (L-2nd R), Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, North West, Kim Kardashian and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attend. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West (C) and Lamar Odom arrive. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A large sheet covers the stage before the presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner arrives holding North West. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian (C) arrive. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kendall Jenner uses her cellular device during the presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kanye West speaks to an attendee during his presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Caitlyn Jenner (standing 2nd L-R), Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend. Also pictured are Jonathan Cheban (top R) and Kris Jenner (seated, front C). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models present creations from Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers lift the sheet on the stage before the presentation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Attendees watch the presentation and listening party. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
