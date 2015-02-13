Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 13, 2015 | 1:40pm EST

Kanye West designs for Adidas

Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 16
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 16
A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 16
Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 16
Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 16
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 16
Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 16
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 16
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 16
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 16
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 16
Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 16
Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Next Slideshows

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

The world premiere of the hotly anticipated 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in Berlin.

Feb 11 2015
Stars pay tribute to Stevie Wonder

Stars pay tribute to Stevie Wonder

Stars of the music world, from Beyonce to Tony Bennett to Pharrell Williams, salute Stevie Wonder.

Feb 11 2015
Best of Berlinale

Best of Berlinale

Highlights from the International Film Festival in Berlin.

Feb 10 2015
Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Style from the Grammy arrivals carpet.

Feb 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast