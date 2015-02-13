Kanye West designs for Adidas
Kanye West walks past models after presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West watches models rehearse while sitting with his wife Kim Kardashian and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model wears a pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost shoes designed by Kanye West as part of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership line with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Celebrities Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian sit with Vogue Editor Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West watches models before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015....more
Kim Kardashian gets up to carry her daughter, North, backstage as she walks near Sean Combs, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Anna Wintour during a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015....more
Kanye West carries his daughter, North, while preparing for a presentation of his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations resulting from a Fall/Winter 2015 collaboration between Kanye West and Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sean Combs, Jay-Z and Beyonce react after a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kanye West laughs before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
