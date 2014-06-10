Karachi airport attacked
A man pushes a trolley past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, a day after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Pakistan Army's armored personal carriers are seen at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Damaged vehicles are left on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants on Sunday, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A tractor runs past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Freighter vehicles are seen at the site damaged by Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Planes are seen near a section of a damaged building at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Relatives and colleagues of Airport Security Force soldiers killed in an attack on Jinnah International Airport, gather near the coffins of their loved ones in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad places hand grenades in a line after defusing them along a sidewalk outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A relative of an Airport Security Force soldier killed at Jinnah International Airport is comforted by a man during funeral prayers at ASF Headquarters in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Relatives and Airport Security Force soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague killed in the Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, as they head for the burial ceremony in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A policeman with a gun stands on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
An injured paramilitary soldier talks on a mobile phone while being taken to hospital in an ambulance, after an attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
An armored personnel carrier carrying a policeman in plainclothes who was killed during firing, is driven to the hospital, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Police commandos take up positions as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A policeman with a gun stands guard on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A paramilitary soldier stands in position outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Pakistan Army soldiers sit on a vehicle as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Ambulances carrying bodies of those killed in an attack leave Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Paramilitary soldiers patrol outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
