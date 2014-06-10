Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 8:35am EDT

Karachi airport attacked

A man pushes a trolley past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, a day after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man pushes a trolley past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, a day after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A man pushes a trolley past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, a day after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
1 / 25
Pakistan Army's armored personal carriers are seen at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Pakistan Army's armored personal carriers are seen at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Pakistan Army's armored personal carriers are seen at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
2 / 25
Damaged vehicles are left on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Damaged vehicles are left on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Damaged vehicles are left on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
3 / 25
A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants on Sunday, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants on Sunday, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A man clears debris from the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants on Sunday, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
4 / 25
A tractor runs past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A tractor runs past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A tractor runs past a damaged building on the tarmac of Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
5 / 25
Freighter vehicles are seen at the site damaged by Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Freighter vehicles are seen at the site damaged by Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Freighter vehicles are seen at the site damaged by Sunday's Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
6 / 25
Planes are seen near a section of a damaged building at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Planes are seen near a section of a damaged building at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Planes are seen near a section of a damaged building at Jinnah International Airport, after Sunday's attack by Taliban militants, in Karachi June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
7 / 25
Relatives and colleagues of Airport Security Force soldiers killed in an attack on Jinnah International Airport, gather near the coffins of their loved ones in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Relatives and colleagues of Airport Security Force soldiers killed in an attack on Jinnah International Airport, gather near the coffins of their loved ones in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Relatives and colleagues of Airport Security Force soldiers killed in an attack on Jinnah International Airport, gather near the coffins of their loved ones in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
8 / 25
A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad places hand grenades in a line after defusing them along a sidewalk outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad places hand grenades in a line after defusing them along a sidewalk outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A member of the Bomb Disposal Squad places hand grenades in a line after defusing them along a sidewalk outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
9 / 25
A relative of an Airport Security Force soldier killed at Jinnah International Airport is comforted by a man during funeral prayers at ASF Headquarters in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A relative of an Airport Security Force soldier killed at Jinnah International Airport is comforted by a man during funeral prayers at ASF Headquarters in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A relative of an Airport Security Force soldier killed at Jinnah International Airport is comforted by a man during funeral prayers at ASF Headquarters in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
10 / 25
Relatives and Airport Security Force soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague killed in the Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, as they head for the burial ceremony in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Relatives and Airport Security Force soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague killed in the Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, as they head for the burial ceremony in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Relatives and Airport Security Force soldiers carry the coffin of their colleague killed in the Taliban attack on Jinnah International Airport, as they head for the burial ceremony in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
11 / 25
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Pakistan, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
12 / 25
A policeman with a gun stands on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A policeman with a gun stands on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A policeman with a gun stands on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
13 / 25
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
14 / 25
Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Pakistan Army soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
15 / 25
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
16 / 25
An injured paramilitary soldier talks on a mobile phone while being taken to hospital in an ambulance, after an attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

An injured paramilitary soldier talks on a mobile phone while being taken to hospital in an ambulance, after an attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
An injured paramilitary soldier talks on a mobile phone while being taken to hospital in an ambulance, after an attack on Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
17 / 25
An armored personnel carrier carrying a policeman in plainclothes who was killed during firing, is driven to the hospital, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

An armored personnel carrier carrying a policeman in plainclothes who was killed during firing, is driven to the hospital, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
An armored personnel carrier carrying a policeman in plainclothes who was killed during firing, is driven to the hospital, from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
18 / 25
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Paramilitary soldiers arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
19 / 25
Police commandos take up positions as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Police commandos take up positions as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Police commandos take up positions as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
20 / 25
A policeman with a gun stands guard on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A policeman with a gun stands guard on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A policeman with a gun stands guard on a vehicle as smoke billows from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
21 / 25
A paramilitary soldier stands in position outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A paramilitary soldier stands in position outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
A paramilitary soldier stands in position outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
22 / 25
Pakistan Army soldiers sit on a vehicle as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Pakistan Army soldiers sit on a vehicle as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Pakistan Army soldiers sit on a vehicle as they arrive at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
23 / 25
Ambulances carrying bodies of those killed in an attack leave Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Ambulances carrying bodies of those killed in an attack leave Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Ambulances carrying bodies of those killed in an attack leave Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
24 / 25
Paramilitary soldiers patrol outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Paramilitary soldiers patrol outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Paramilitary soldiers patrol outside Jinnah International Airport in Karachi June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
25 / 25
