Pictures | Mon Jun 18, 2012 | 11:15am EDT

Kate goes to camp

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (3rd L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, southern England June 17, 2012. The residential course is run by the Widehorizons Outdoor Education Trust charity, aiming to help transform young people's lives through outdoor education courses. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listens to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves a tent during a visit to meet young people at the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) speaks to young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (11th R) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) sits with young people during a visit to the 'Expanding Horizons' Primary School Project in Wrotham, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker/Pool</p>

