Thu Jan 16, 2014

Kate Moss turns 40

<p>Model Kate Moss attends the British Fashion Awards in London, December 2, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>British supermodels Kate Moss (L) and Naomi Campbell hold hands and chat during the London fashion award ceremony, October 19, 1993. REUTERS/Russell Boyce</p>

British supermodels Kate Moss (L) and Naomi Campbell hold hands and chat during the London fashion award ceremony, October 19, 1993. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

<p>Top model Kate Moss presents this evening dress as part of French designer Givenchy's 1996-97 Autumn/Winter ready-to-wear fashion collection, March 16, 1996. REUTERS</p>

Top model Kate Moss presents this evening dress as part of French designer Givenchy's 1996-97 Autumn/Winter ready-to-wear fashion collection, March 16, 1996. REUTERS

<p>Actor Johnny Depp (R) waves to the crowd as he climbs the red-carpeted stairs with model Kate Moss as they arrive for the official screening of Depp's film 'The Brave" at Cannes Film Festival, May 10, 1997. REUTERS/John Schults</p>

Actor Johnny Depp (R) waves to the crowd as he climbs the red-carpeted stairs with model Kate Moss as they arrive for the official screening of Depp's film 'The Brave" at Cannes Film Festival, May 10, 1997. REUTERS/John Schults

<p>British supermodel Kate Moss poses for photographers on the steps of the British Museum, to launch London fashion week, September 25, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

British supermodel Kate Moss poses for photographers on the steps of the British Museum, to launch London fashion week, September 25, 1997. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>British models Kate Moss (L) and Jade Jagger wait to walk down the catwalk wearing clothes by designer Matthew Williamson, September 26, 1997. The show was the first by Williamson at London Fashion Week, and Moss and Jagger waived their modeling fees in return for being allowed to keep the clothes they were wearing. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

British models Kate Moss (L) and Jade Jagger wait to walk down the catwalk wearing clothes by designer Matthew Williamson, September 26, 1997. The show was the first by Williamson at London Fashion Week, and Moss and Jagger waived their modeling...more

<p>Top model Kate Moss wears an outfit as part of Gianni Versace collection during the autumn/winter 1999/2000 fashion show in Milan, January 9, 1999. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Top model Kate Moss wears an outfit as part of Gianni Versace collection during the autumn/winter 1999/2000 fashion show in Milan, January 9, 1999. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace (C), accompanied by top British models Kate Moss (L) and Naomi Campbell, smiles after she presented her Spring/Summer 1999 collection in Paris, January 16, 1999. REUTERS</p>

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace (C), accompanied by top British models Kate Moss (L) and Naomi Campbell, smiles after she presented her Spring/Summer 1999 collection in Paris, January 16, 1999. REUTERS

<p>Kate Moss parades down the catwalk at the Buenos Aires University in an Ona Saez short tube dress with blue trim, at the Buenos Aires University Law School April 17, 1999. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Kate Moss parades down the catwalk at the Buenos Aires University in an Ona Saez short tube dress with blue trim, at the Buenos Aires University Law School April 17, 1999. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher and supermodel Kate Moss arrive at the palace to attend the 52nd Cannes Film Festival award ceremony, May 23, 1999. REUTERS</p>

German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher and supermodel Kate Moss arrive at the palace to attend the 52nd Cannes Film Festival award ceremony, May 23, 1999. REUTERS

<p>British supermodel Kate Moss (C) watches Narciso Rodriguez's Spring/Summer ready-to-wear women's collection at a Milan fashion show October 2, 2000. REUTERS</p>

British supermodel Kate Moss (C) watches Narciso Rodriguez's Spring/Summer ready-to-wear women's collection at a Milan fashion show October 2, 2000. REUTERS

<p>British supermodel Kate Moss wears a dark swimsuit as part of Gucci Spring/Summer ready-to-wear women's collection 2001 in Milan, October 3, 2000. REUTERS</p>

British supermodel Kate Moss wears a dark swimsuit as part of Gucci Spring/Summer ready-to-wear women's collection 2001 in Milan, October 3, 2000. REUTERS

<p>British model Kate Moss arrives for the screening of American director Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocolypse Now Redux" at the 54th International Cannes Film Festival, May 11, 2001. REUTERS</p>

British model Kate Moss arrives for the screening of American director Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocolypse Now Redux" at the 54th International Cannes Film Festival, May 11, 2001. REUTERS

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) talks to British model Kate Moss (L), author J.K. Rowling (2L), landmine campaigner Heather Mills-McCartney (2R) and singer Charlotte Church (R) at a reception for women achievers at Buckingham Palace in London, March 11, 2004. REUTERS</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) talks to British model Kate Moss (L), author J.K. Rowling (2L), landmine campaigner Heather Mills-McCartney (2R) and singer Charlotte Church (R) at a reception for women achievers at Buckingham Palace in London, March...more

<p>British model Kate Moss (R) and British designer Alexander McQueen arrive for the 'Black' charity auction and fashion show at Earl's Court, London, June 3, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

British model Kate Moss (R) and British designer Alexander McQueen arrive for the 'Black' charity auction and fashion show at Earl's Court, London, June 3, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Kate Moss models at the Alexander McQueen 'Black' fashion show at Earl's Court, London, June 3, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Kate Moss models at the Alexander McQueen 'Black' fashion show at Earl's Court, London, June 3, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Kate Moss models at the Alexander McQueen 'Black' fashion show at Earl's Court, London, June 3, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Kate Moss models at the Alexander McQueen 'Black' fashion show at Earl's Court, London, June 3, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>British supermodel Kate Moss leaves Wellington House in central London, January 31, 2006. Moss was being questioned by police in Britain over allegations she took cocaine in a London recording studio. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey</p>

British supermodel Kate Moss leaves Wellington House in central London, January 31, 2006. Moss was being questioned by police in Britain over allegations she took cocaine in a London recording studio. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

<p>British supermodel Kate Moss (L) and photographer Mario Testino smile before attending Burberry Prorsum's fall/winter 2006-2007 show at Milan Fashion Week, February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

British supermodel Kate Moss (L) and photographer Mario Testino smile before attending Burberry Prorsum's fall/winter 2006-2007 show at Milan Fashion Week, February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

<p>A holographic image of Kate Moss floats in yards of rippling fabric at the presentation of the Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2006/2007 ready-to-wear collection in Paris, March 3, 2006. British designer McQueen had an image of the supermodel emerge out of smoke in a holographic installation at his ready-to-wear show, paying tribute to Moss, who lost advertising contracts after a cocaine scandal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A holographic image of Kate Moss floats in yards of rippling fabric at the presentation of the Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2006/2007 ready-to-wear collection in Paris, March 3, 2006. British designer McQueen had an image of the supermodel emerge...more

<p>Model Kate Moss arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Anglomania" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Model Kate Moss arrives for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "Anglomania" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

<p>British model Kate Moss wears clothes from her Kate Moss clothing range collection in a window of the Topshop clothing store in London, April 30, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

British model Kate Moss wears clothes from her Kate Moss clothing range collection in a window of the Topshop clothing store in London, April 30, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Supermodel Kate Moss and Topshop owner Philip Green watch the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show in London, September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Supermodel Kate Moss and Topshop owner Philip Green watch the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show in London, September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Model Kate Moss takes a picture of guitarist boyfriend Jamie Hince (not pictured) of The Kills backstage at the Glastonbury Festival 2008 in Somerset in southwest England, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Model Kate Moss takes a picture of guitarist boyfriend Jamie Hince (not pictured) of The Kills backstage at the Glastonbury Festival 2008 in Somerset in southwest England, June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Models Kate Moss (L), Annabelle Neilson, and Naomi Campbell wear donated clothing during the Fashion For Relief Haiti fashion show and auction in London, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Models Kate Moss (L), Annabelle Neilson, and Naomi Campbell wear donated clothing during the Fashion For Relief Haiti fashion show and auction in London, February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>British model Kate Moss leaves the memorial service for Alexander McQueen at St. Paul's Cathedral, London, September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

British model Kate Moss leaves the memorial service for Alexander McQueen at St. Paul's Cathedral, London, September 20, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>British model Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

British model Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit...more

<p>British supermodel Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

British supermodel Kate Moss presents a creation by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week, October 5, 2011....more

<p>Model Kate Moss poses with "Kate Moss, for i-D", by photographer Craig McDean at Christie's auction house in London, September 4, 2013. The work was auctioned in the sale "A Celebration of Kate Moss", from the collection of gallery owner Gert Elfering, in London, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Model Kate Moss poses with "Kate Moss, for i-D", by photographer Craig McDean at Christie's auction house in London, September 4, 2013. The work was auctioned in the sale "A Celebration of Kate Moss", from the collection of gallery owner Gert...more

<p>British model Kate Moss leaves the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

British model Kate Moss leaves the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

