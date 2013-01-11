Kate's official portrait
Journalists crowd around a newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. The oil on canvas by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley was done in two sittings....more
Journalists crowd around a newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. The oil on canvas by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley was done in two sittings. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley poses next to hisoil painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the first commisioned portrait of her, at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley poses next to hisoil painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the first commisioned portrait of her, at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley poses next to hisoil painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the first commisioned portrait of her, at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley poses next to hisoil painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the first commisioned portrait of her, at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John...more
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John...more
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Journalists crowd around the first official commissioned portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Journalists crowd around the first official commissioned portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley speaks to the media near his newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley speaks to the media near his newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Journalists crowd around the first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after it was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Journalists crowd around the first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after it was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (L), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (L), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (C), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (C), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Next Slideshows
Snowfall in the Mideast
A rare snowfall blankets much of the Mideast.
Looking down on London
The view from atop the Shard, western Europe's tallest building.
Disabled diver breaks record
French athlete Philippe Croizon, who swam with adapted prostheses that had fins attached, broke a world record and became the first disabled person to dive to...
Eastern Mediterranean storm
The worst winter storm in two decades has hit the eastern Mediterranean, in which at least 17 people have died in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Israel and the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.