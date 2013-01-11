Edition:
Kate's official portrait

<p>Journalists crowd around a newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. The oil on canvas by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley was done in two sittings. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Friday, January 11, 2013

<p>Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley poses next to hisoil painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the first commisioned portrait of her, at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley poses next to hisoil painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the first commisioned portrait of her, at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL</p>

<p>Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) greets Prince William (R) during a private viewing of his new official commissioned painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley (L) at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a private viewing of her new official commissioned painting by Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL</p>

<p>Journalists crowd around the first official commissioned portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Glasgow-born artist Paul Emsley speaks to the media near his newly-commissioned official painting of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the National Portrait Gallery in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Journalists crowd around the first official portrait of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after it was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in central London, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (L), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leaves the National Portrait Gallery with her husband, Prince William (C), after viewing a newly-commissioned official painting of her in London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

