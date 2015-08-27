Katrina's Lower Ninth

Irvin Gettridge talks on the telephone after his best friend Paul Murphy found the decomposed body of Mary Beth Hawkins, Murphy's grandmother, inside of her flood damaged home in the recently re-opened lower Ninth Ward region of New Orleans,...more

Irvin Gettridge talks on the telephone after his best friend Paul Murphy found the decomposed body of Mary Beth Hawkins, Murphy's grandmother, inside of her flood damaged home in the recently re-opened lower Ninth Ward region of New Orleans, Louisiana on October 12, 2005. Murphy returned to the Ninth Ward on the first day it was open to residents following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. Although his grandmother's home had been searched by rescuers at least twice, he discovered her body still inside. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

