Katy Perry for Hillary

Hillary Clinton arrives with Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Katy Perry sings during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Katy Perry raises arms with Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Hillary Clinton holds a campaign rally with her husband and Katy Perry in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Katy Perry sings during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Katy Perry on stage at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Huma Abedin talks with Katy Perry at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Katy Perry performs for Hillary Clinton at a rally before the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Katy Perry raises arms with Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
Katy Perry sings during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
