Katy Perry for Hillary
Hillary Clinton arrives with Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Katy Perry sings during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Katy Perry raises arms with Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton holds a campaign rally with her husband and Katy Perry in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Katy Perry sings during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry cheers for Hillary Clinton at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Katy Perry on stage at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Huma Abedin talks with Katy Perry at the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Katy Perry performs for Hillary Clinton at a rally before the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Frank
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry raises arms with Hillary Clinton at the end of the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Katy Perry sings during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
