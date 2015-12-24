Keeping the Jewish faith in Iran
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine Street in Tehran, Iran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
An Iranian Jew prays at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jews have breakfast after their prayers at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Iranian Jews prepare for prayer at the Abrishami synagogue at Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
