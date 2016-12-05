Edition:
Kennedy Center Honors

President Barack Obama gestures as he and first lady Michelle Obama attend the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actor Al Pacino waves as he is greeted.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Kennedy Center Honoree pianist Martha Argerich arrives with her daughters Lyda Chen (L), Annie Dutoit (2nd R) and Stephanie Argerich.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Singer-songwriter James Taylor.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actors Jeff Goldblum and Laurence Fishburne.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actor Kevin Spacey.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Pianist Martha Argerich.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Kennedy Center Honoree musician Joe Walsh and his wife Marjorie Bach.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Kennedy Center Honoree musician Timothy B. Schmit and his wife Jean Cromie.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Kennedy Center Honoree musician Mavis Staples.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Kennedy Center Honoree musician James Taylor kisses his wife Caroline Smedvig.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Musician Herbie Hancock.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actor Laura Osnes.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Opera singer Denyce Graves.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actor Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Musician Sheryl Crow.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Musicians Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Musician Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Musician Bob Seger.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Television personality Gayle King.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actor Chilina Kennedy.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
U.S. Secretary Of The Army Eric Fanning (R) and his partner Ben Masri-Cohen.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actor Karen Olivo.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Rose Schlossberg, Tatiana Schlossberg and John Schlossberg.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Actor Chris O'Donnell and his wife Caroline Fentress.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
Singer Sam Moore.

Reuters / Sunday, December 04, 2016
