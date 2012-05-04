Kentucky Derby hopefuls
Kentucky Derby hopeful Take Charge Indy stands in an equine spa to soak his legs after an early morning gallop on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags reacts to being washed down by his groomers after an early morning gallop on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Racing fans take pictures of Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags in the barn area after morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Jockey Calvin Borel aboard Take Charge Indy walks down the front stretch during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Derby hopefuls walk in a circle as the horses wait for the track to be open for training during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Hansen gallops on the track with his exercise rider during early morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags walks in the barn with his exercise rider after galloping during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Liaison gets a pat on the head from his groom after galloping on the track during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Rousing Sermon is given a kiss on his head by his groomer at the stall after an early morning gallop on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags reacts to being washed down by his groomer after an early morning gallop on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags grazes in the barn area after galloping on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags reacts as he is washed down by his groom after galloping on the track during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
The barn areas at Churchill Downs is seen as horsemen prepare their horses for the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Jockey Calvin Borel pats Kentucky Derby hopeful Take Charge Indy on the head as they walk the track during early morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
People prepare their horses for the 138th Kentucky Derby at the barn areas of Churchill Downs during early morning workouts in Louisville, Kentucky May 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags looks at the crowd of race fans outside his barn after an early morning gallop on the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Kentucky Derby hopeful Union Rags is lead to the barn after early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nellie Hertenstein
The barn area at Churchill Downs is seen as a horseman prepares his horse for the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby during early morning workouts at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
